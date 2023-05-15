Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep at Fenway Park.
Paul DeJong added a solo shot and Arenado drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who won for the sixth time in seven games since an eight-game losing streak. Their previous two wins came on ninth-inning rallies against closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park.
Lars Nootbaar had three hits and scored three times for St. Louis, and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits and an RBI. Miles Mikolas (2-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits with two walks.
Rafael Devers had an RBI single for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in six games.
It was the first series sweep this season for St. Louis (16-25), which owns the NL’s worst record. Arenado homered over the Green Monster once in each game of the series.
Twins 16, Cubs 3 — At Minneapolis: Trevor Larnach hit a three-run homer, Joey Gallo connected for the second straight game and Louie Varland pitched 6 1/3 solid innings as Minnesota routed Chicago. Marcus Stroman (2-4) gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings, his shortest outing that wasn’t cut short due to injury or weather since 2018. Christopher Morel and Seiya Suzuki homered for Chicago, which has lost five of seven.
Blue Jays 6, Braves 5 — At Toronto: Danny Jansen hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and Toronto rallied past Atlanta to complete a three-game sweep.
Pirates 4, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native Mitch Keller struck out a career-high 13 in his second straight outstanding start, and Pittsburgh blanked Baltimore to win for only the second time in 13 games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Rockies 4, Phillies 0 — At Denver: Philadelphia star Bryce Harper was ejected for charging Colorado’s dugout, and Kyle Freeland dominated for six innings on his 30th birthday in the Rockies’ win. Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something in the direction of the Philadelphia dugout after the last out of the top of the seventh. Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan prevented the two-time NL MVP from entering a group of players and coaches gathered near the first-base line.
Dodgers 4, Padres 0 — At Los Angeles: Tony Gonsolin and four relievers combined on a three-hitter, Mookie Betts launched a two-run homer and Los Angeles blanked San Diego to complete a three-game sweep for its fifth straight victory.
Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1 — At Phoenix: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove home Christian Walker with a double in the ninth inning, lifting Arizona over San Francisco.
Nationals 3-2, Mets 2-8 — At Washington: Max Scherzer pitched five steady innings in his return from neck spasms and New York finally broke loose for eight runs in the fifth to beat Washington in the second game. In the completion of Saturday’s game, suspended in the third inning after a rain delay that lasted 3 hours, 56 minutes, Nationals center fielder Alex Call made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth to preserve the win.
Marlins 3, Reds 1 — At Miami: Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled, and Miami avoided a three-game sweep against Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 4, White Sox 3 — At Chicago: Yainer Diaz hit his first major league home run to back rookie Hunter Brown (4-1), who allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and tied his career high with eight strikeouts. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run double in the first, advanced on shortstop Tim Anderson’s throwing error and scored on Kyle Tucker’s sacrifice fly as the Astros built a 3-0 lead. Diaz homered off Lucas Giolito (2-3) in the fourth.
Rays 8, Yankees 7 — At New York: Taylor Walls broke a fifth-inning tie with a grand slam off Albert Abreu, and Tampa Bay held off New York to gain a four-game split. Aaron Judge ended the game with a 399-foot flyout that Jose Siri caught in front of the center-field wall, giving Jason Adam his fifth save.
Guardians 4, Angels 3 — At Cleveland: Josh Naylor hit a three-run homer off Carlos Estévez in the eighth, his third go-ahead homer in three days in that same inning.
Rangers 11, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Adolis García doubled against Austin Pruitt (0-1) to start an eight-run eighth inning capped by his second grand slam this season as Texas took three of four in the series.
Tigers 5, Mariners 3 — At Detroit: Riley Greene had three hits, Javier Báez drove in two runs and Detroit beat Seattle to prevent a three-game sweep.
