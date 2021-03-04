Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is leaving spring training camp to have surgery for the removal of his thyroid gland, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.
The 37-year-old Lester was to travel from West Palm Beach, Florida, to New York on Wednesday; the Nationals said the operation is planned for Friday.
“Hopefully he can pitch again in about a week,” Martinez said in a video conference with reporters before Washington’s exhibition game against the Miami Marlins. “We want him to get it taken care of now, so it’s not an issue.”
Martinez said the Nationals “still have plans, as of right now, that he will start the season with us on his scheduled day, but we’ll have to see — after this procedure’s done — how he’s feeling.”
In 2006, Lester’s rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy treatments and returned to the Red Sox at spring training before the following season.
Lester is entering his 16th year in the majors and first with Washington. He was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days.
New York said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night’s exhibition against Toronto in Tampa.
Boone, 47, said in a statement the medical team is “confident that today’s surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life. I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days.”
BALTIMORE — Joe Altobelli, the manager who led the Baltimore Orioles to their most recent World Series title in 1983, has died at the age of 88. The Orioles confirmed Altobelli’s death on Wednesday and in a statement said that the manager was a “tremendous leader.”
Altobelli was hired by the Orioles before the 1983 season — replacing future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver — and immediately found success. The team’s roster included future Hall of Famers like first baseman Eddie Murray, shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. and pitcher Jim Palmer.
The balanced club won the AL East by six games over the Detroit Tigers and then dominated in the playoffs, beating the Chicago White Sox 3 games to 1 before rolling to the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.
MIAMI (AP) — Veteran left-hander Gio González has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will take part in their major league camp.
González, a South Florida native, pitched in 12 games last year for Chicago White Sox with four starts and had an ERA of 4.83. He has a career record of 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA in 13 seasons for four teams.
At 35, González provides experienced depth for the Marlins’ talented young rotation. He is a two-time All-Star, with Oakland in 2011 and Washington in 2012.
FOOTBALL
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears re-signed offensive lineman Alex Bars as well as four other exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday.
Bars joined the Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and played sparingly as a rookie. But he helped solidify the line in the second half of last season.
Bars started the final eight regular-season games — one at center, one at left guard and six at right guard — as well as Chicago’s wild-card loss at New Orleans.
The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s time as the face of the New York Jets franchise might be nearing a disappointing end.
The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach.
Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes
VISTA, Calif. — Calling former NFL player Kellen Winslow II “a sexual predator,” a Vista judge on Wednesday sentenced the namesake son of the Chargers’ legend to 14 years in prison for his 2019 convictions for rape and other crimes involving sexual misconduct. Winslow — once a first-round NFL draft pick and later the highest paid tight-end in the league — must also register as a sex offender for life.
Winslow’s sentence was expected. He had been looking at a range between 12 to 18 years after his conviction for raping a homeless woman and other charges, convictions reached at trial and through guilty pleas.
The final sentencing decision was to be at the discretion of Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman. But last week, Winslow — the namesake son of the Chargers’ legend — agreed to a deal that capped his prison sentence at 14 years.
DETROIT — Desperately needing talent and depth at wide receiver, the Detroit Lions are adding a veteran option to the roster ahead of free agency, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Tyrell Williams, according to an ESPN report.
Williams, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last month, missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games, catching 42 passes for 651 yards and a touchdown.
The Raiders signed Williams to a four-year, $44 million contract in free agency ahead of that season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder had spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon in 2015.
After barely seeing the field as a rookie, Williams had his most productive season in 2016, hauling in 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven scores.
Washington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL’s longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place.
The move is part of the organization’s rebranding effort and not related to a confidential settlement reached with members of the 2008 and 2010 cheerleading teams. Lawyers for the team and those cheerleaders told The Associated Press last month that “the matter has been resolved” but would not say when the settlement was reached.
Former Laker Girl manager Petra Pope was hired Wednesday as an adviser to use her three-plus decades of NBA experience to revamp the group.