NASCAR CUP SERIES
O’Reilly Auto Parts 253
Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.
Track: Daytona road course
Race distance: 70 laps, 253 miles
Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting seventh in mid-August.
Last race: Michael McDowell emerged from a multi-car wreck on the final lap to make the Daytona 500 his first career Cup Series victory in his 358th career start.
Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, Feb. 28, Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Super Start Batteries 188
Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m.
Track: Daytona road course
Race distance: 52 laps, 188 miles
Last year: Austin Cindric won from the pole in mid-August.
Last race: Cindric, the reigning series champion, held off Brett Moffitt and Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime battle.
Next race: Contender Boats 250, Feb. 27, Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
BrakeBest Pads 159
Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.
Schedule: Friday, race, 6:30 p.m.
Track: Daytona road course
Race distance: 44 laps, 159 miles
Last year: Sheldon Creed won after starting 14th in mid-August.
Next race: Silver State 200, March 5, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FORMULA ONE
Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain.
INDYCAR
Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Ala.