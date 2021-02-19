NASCAR CUP SERIES

O’Reilly Auto Parts 253

Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 70 laps, 253 miles

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting seventh in mid-August.

Last race: Michael McDowell emerged from a multi-car wreck on the final lap to make the Daytona 500 his first career Cup Series victory in his 358th career start.

Next race: Dixie Vodka 400, Feb. 28, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Super Start Batteries 188

Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 52 laps, 188 miles

Last year: Austin Cindric won from the pole in mid-August.

Last race: Cindric, the reigning series champion, held off Brett Moffitt and Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime battle.

Next race: Contender Boats 250, Feb. 27, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

BrakeBest Pads 159

Site: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Schedule: Friday, race, 6:30 p.m.

Track: Daytona road course

Race distance: 44 laps, 159 miles

Last year: Sheldon Creed won after starting 14th in mid-August.

Next race: Silver State 200, March 5, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FORMULA ONE

Next race: Bahrain Grand Prix, March 28, Sakhir, Bahrain.

INDYCAR

Next race: April 18, Birmingham, Ala.

