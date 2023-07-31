FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers is sticking by his offensive coordinator and firing his hardest throw of the summer at Sean Payton.

The Jets quarterback was bothered by critical comments Payton, the Denver Broncos’ head coach, recently made about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Payton told USA Today for a story published Thursday that Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season “was one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

Recommended for you

Tags