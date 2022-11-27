Bowen Born’s 30 points led Northern Iowa over Northern Illinois, 83-76, on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Born was 8 of 18 shooting, including 2-for-7 from distance, and went 12-for-15 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (2-3). Logan Wolf added 19 points while shooting 7-for-13 (3-for-6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tytan Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8-for-12 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Michael Duax added 11 points and four rebounds for the Panthers.
Keshawn Williams finished with 28 points for the Huskies (2-5). David Coit added 14 points and four steals for Northern Illinois. Armandas Plintauskas also had 12 points.
Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64 — At Des Moines: Tucker DeVries and D.J. Wilkins each scored 21 points to help Drake defeat Louisiana-Lafayette.
Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69 — At Columbia, Mo.: Former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter scored 14 points as undefeated Missouri eased past Houston Christian.
No. 2 Houston 49, Kent State 44 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Houston held on to beat Kent State and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking.
No. 4 Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54 — At Austin, Texas: Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead Texas over Texas Rio Grande Valley.
