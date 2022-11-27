Bowen Born’s 30 points led Northern Iowa over Northern Illinois, 83-76, on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Born was 8 of 18 shooting, including 2-for-7 from distance, and went 12-for-15 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (2-3). Logan Wolf added 19 points while shooting 7-for-13 (3-for-6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Tytan Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field and 8-for-12 from the line to finish with 16 points.

