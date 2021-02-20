A capsule look at today’s regional men’s college basketball games:
No. 5 Illinois (15-5, 11-3) at Minnesota (13-9, 6-9)
Site: Williams Arena, Minneapolis
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Bottom line: No. 5 Illinois presents a tough challenge for Minnesota. Minnesota has won five of its nine games against ranked opponents this season. Illinois took care of Northwestern by seven at home on Tuesday.
Senior studs: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.
Fueling the offense: Ayo Dosunmu has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 23 assists in those games.
Did you know?: The Illinois offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 21st among Division I teams. The Minnesota defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th overall).
No. 9 Oklahoma (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) at Iowa State (2-15, 0-12 Big 12)
Site: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Iowa State returns to the court to face Oklahoma after its seventh postponement of the season cost the Cyclones their Thursday game against Texas. That game was postponed due to weather.
Skidding Cyclones: Iowa State is looking to snap an 11-game skid in which it has lost five games to ranked teams, with three of those five losses coming by less than eight points. Seven of ISU’s first 17 games have come against AP Top-25 teams, with ranked opponents on the schedule for the next two games as well. The Cyclones are in a stretch of six games in 15 days, which concludes this weekend against Oklahoma. Iowa State has won its last nine games against Oklahoma at Hilton Coliseum, a streak that dates back to the 2011-12 season.