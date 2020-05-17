In this Saturday, May 9, 2020 photo, St. Louis RiverCats youth baseball player Carter Herrin, 13, from House Springs, wears a face covering during the Mother’s Day Classic baseball tournament organized by GameTime Tournaments in Cottleville, Mo.. “His mom sent it with him” said Carter’s dad Noah Herrin. Only a few players and coaches wore masks or face coverings during the tournament. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)