ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa sophomore AJ Green has been named the Larry Bird Player of the Year and Isaiah Brown has been named MVC Defensive Player of the Year as Missouri Valley Conference awards were announced on Tuesday.
Green was also named first-team all-MVC alongside teammate and fellow sophomore Austin Phyfe. Green finished the MVC regular season leading the Valley in points per game (21.8), 3-point field goals per game (3.3), free throw percentage (.936) and minutes played per game (36.6). He made 88 3-pointers this season, ranking third most in a single season at UNI. His 591 points ranks seventh in a single season at UNI.
Green is UNI’s fourth Larry Bird Player of the Year, following Jason Daisy (1997), Adam Koch (2010) and Seth Tuttle (2015). Green is now the third sophomore to win the league’s top award, following Doug McDermott (2012) and Fred VanVleet (2014). UNI had two NCC MVP’s in Pete Spoden (1962) and Craig Kneppe (1965).
Brown, a senior, has been matched up with the top offensive weapon every game this season. The Panthers have surrendered just 64.7 points per game against Valley opponents and have held opponents to just 42.2 percent from the field, second-lowest in the league. Brown recorded 121 rebounds, 28 steals and 12 blocks this season. He is just the second Panthers to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, following Kwadzo Ahelegbe (2011).
Pistons’ Rose out with sprained ankle
DETROIT — Pistons guard Derrick Rose has a sprained right ankle and is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The team announced Tuesday that Rose had an MRI that confirmed a grade two sprain. The 31-year-old Rose is averaging 18.1 points per game this season, his highest output since 2011-12.
LiAngelo Ball offered G League contract
LiAngelo Ball has been offered a G League contract for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The expectation is that Ball will sign the contract relatively soon, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the contract has not been signed. Ball has been working out for about two months with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue, who have 12 games left on their regular-season schedule.
BASEBALL
Former White Sox minor leaguer pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography.
KOTA-TV reports Juan Thomas Jr., who entered the plea Monday, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Thomas, 48, is charged in Lincoln County with raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession.
FOOTBALL
Broncos reportedly acquire Bouye from Jags
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be processed and the teams cannot comment on it until the NFL’s new league year begins March 18.
Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.
2 more Kansas State players arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Two more Kansas State players are in legal trouble after being arrested.
Safety Wayne Jones, 19, and linebacker Daniel Green, 21, were arrested together Monday night on a charge of marijuana possession, Riley County police said. Green was also charged with driving while suspended, WIBW reported.
The players each were released after posting $1,000 bond.
Former players added to Michigan lawsuit
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — An attorney announced Tuesday that his firm represents more than 40 people, including two former football players and an ex-hockey player, in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.
Parker Stinar told The Associated Press that one of his new clients helped the Wolverines win the 1997 national championship in football and one went on to play in the NHL.
OLYMPICS
Iranian judo champ receives new nationality
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The former world champion in judo who fled Iran last year in a dispute over competing against Israelis has been cleared to represent a new nation ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Saeid Mollaei’s change of nationality to Mongolia from refugee status was approved Tuesday by the International Olympic Committee.
Mollaei’s switch did not need permission from Iranian Olympic officials, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.
The 2018 world champion went into hiding in Germany after defying Iranian team orders to lose intentionally during the defense of his title. Mollaei claimed he was ordered to avoid facing a high-ranked opponent from Israel.
Iran has not recognized Israel for more then 40 years and enforces a policy of boycotting competitions against its athletes.
2024 surfing events to take place in Tahiti, not Paris
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Surfing events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held on the other side of the world in Tahiti — just as the athletes wanted.
The International Olympic Committee signed off Tuesday on Paris organizers’ request to send surfing competitions more than 9,000 miles away to the Pacific island instead of using France’s Atlantic coast.
Olympic leaders were won over despite IOC President Thomas Bach initially saying last year that he preferred keeping athletes closer to the host city.
Paris officials told IOC executive board members Tuesday they found “overwhelming support” among the surfing community for going to Tahiti.