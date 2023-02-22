CHICAGO — The Bulls ruled point guard Lonzo Ball out for the season on Tuesday because of lingering discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee.
The team said the focus now will be on resolving the discomfort he feels performing “high level basketball-related activities” and making “a full return” for next season.
Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022. He had surgery for a torn meniscus a few weeks later and experienced setbacks when he tried to ramp up basketball activities.
The Bulls had him rest for 10 days at one point, hoping it would resolve the issue and allow him to return. But he felt pain again when he started preparing to play.
Ball was still unable to run at full speed or even walk up stairs without experiencing discomfort when he had another operation in late September. He said at the time he expected to play this season.
Ball has been able to do some on-court work. He posted a video on Instagram last month of him dunking. But it became more and more clear that probably wouldn’t happen. Ball averaged 13 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 42.3% on 3-pointers over 35 games last season — his first in Chicago.
The Bulls signed veteran Patrick Beverley for depth.
Hawks fire coach McMillan
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have fired Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
Hawks general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing on Tuesday night. The Hawks are 29-30 and eighth in the East this season. Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant.
Westbrook could play for Clippers on Friday
LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook could make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday once he clears waivers, two people with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.
Westbrook still needs to clear waivers before he can sign with a new team. The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday. He is expected to clear waivers Wednesday since no team has the salary cap space to take on the remaining $47 million he is owed on his expiring contract. ESPN was the first to report that Westbrook intended to sign with the Clippers.
Alabama star delivered gun in shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police say Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal shooting near campus.
Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified Tuesday that Miller brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. The allegation of Miller’s involvement on Jan. 15 came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis, who face capital murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Alabama coach Nate Oats says the team has been aware of Miller’s alleged involvement.
BASEBALL
Brewers add vets on minor-league deals
PHOENIX — First baseman Luke Voit and outfielder Tyler Naquin agreed to minor league contracts with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and will report to major league spring training.
Voit, 32,hit .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, a .308 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage in 135 games with San Diego and Washington last season. He became a free agent when the Nationals failed to offer a 2023 contract.
Naquin, who turns 32 on April 24, batted .229 with 11 homers, 46 RBIs, a .282 on-base percentage and a .423 slugging percentage in 105 games for Cincinnati and New York Mets last season.
Regan sues Mets for age discrimination
NEW YORK — Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season.
Regan, a former big league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed Monday in New York Supreme Court in Queens.
FOOTBALL
Browns fire special teams coordinator
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer was fired Tuesday following four seasons of inconsistency and numerous breakdowns by his units.
The move came six weeks after coach Kevin Stefanski fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods following a 7-10 seasons.
Priefer spent three seasons on Stefanski’s staff and filled in for him when the coach had COVID-19 and missed the Browns’ wild-card win over Pittsburgh in the 2020 season.
HOCKEY
Colorado’s Makar in concussion protocol
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for a second time in under two weeks, another blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions and their reigning playoff MVP.
Coach Jared Bednar provided the update on Makar’s status Tuesday, ruling out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team’s next two games Friday and Saturday.
