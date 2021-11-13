Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, Izaiah Brockington had a double-double and Iowa State defeated Oregon State, 60-50, on Friday night in Ames, Iowa.
Brockington had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven assists for the Cyclones (2-0), who won only two games last season.
Warith Alatishe had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State (1-1). Maurice Calloo added eight points.
Iowa State led, 26-20, at halftime.
Iowa 89, Kansas City 57 — At Iowa City: Keegan Murray scored a second straight career-high, putting up 25 points to lead Iowa in a romp past Kansas City.
The sophomore, who scored 24 points in the season opener against Longwood, scored 14 of his points in the first eight minutes of the second half to break the game open.
Wisconsin 72, Green Bay 34 — At Madison, Wis.: Steven Crowell scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Wisconsin dismantled Green Bay on a night in which the program honored former coach Bo Ryan.
Ryan, who retired six years ago, was honored earlier in the day with a spot on the Kohl Center Legends Walk.
No. 11 Illinois 92, Arkansas State 53 — At Champaign, Ill.: Coleman Hawkins scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Illinois beat Arkansas State.
No. 3 Kansas 88, Tarleton 62 —At Lawrence, Kan.: Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points and Kansas beat Tarleton to run its winning streak in home openers to 49 straight.
No. 7 Purdue 92, Indiana State 67 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 27 points, Zach Edey added a career-best 22 and Purdue routed Indiana State.
No. 8 Baylor 87, Incarnate Word 60 — At Waco, Texas: Matthew Mayer scored 14 points, LJ Cryer had 13 and Baylor paired a celebration of its 2021 national championship with a victory over Incarnate Word in its season opener.
No. 9 Duke 82, Army 56 — At Durham, N.C.: Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help Duke beat Army, backed by the return of the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy fans for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.
No. 10 Kentucky 100, Robert Morris 60 — At Lexington, Ky.: Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points, and Kentucky blew out Robert Morris.
No. 14 Alabama 104, South Dakota State 88 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Jahvon Quinerly scored 26 points and Jaden Shackelford had 23 to lead Alabama to a victory over South Dakota State.
No. 15 Houston 79, Rice 45 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 26 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and six rebounds, and Houston routed Rice.
No. 17 Ohio State 84, Niagara 74 — At Columbus, Ohio: E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points and Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half.
No. 19 North Carolina 94, Brown 87 — At Chapel Hill, N.C.: R.J. Davis scored 26 points and North Carolina survived a scare from Brown.
No. 22 Auburn 93, Louisiana-Monroe 65 — At Auburn, Ala.: Jabari Smith scored 23 points and 10 rebounds and Auburn overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Louisiana-Monroe.
No. 25 Virginia 73, Radford 52 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment.