AMES, Iowa — Iowa State freshman Xavier Foster will miss the rest of the season after electing to have surgery on his right foot, coach Steve Prohm announced Monday.
Foster played in seven games, averaging 4.0 points and 7.8 minutes.
The Oskaloosa, Iowa, native was initially injured in high school. The surgery is expected to keep Foster sidelined eight to 12 weeks.
“Xavier has battled this injury for a while now and we fully support his decision to have surgery,” Prohm said. “He tried to play through it, but it became clear that the best thing for his future was to have this surgery and work toward getting him healthy.”
Iowa State-Kansas State game postponed
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State-Kansas State men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference’s game interruption guidelines. Kansas State was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league. The universities and the Big 12 Conference will work to reschedule the game.
College hoops poll remains unchanged at top
Gonzaga and Baylor were the top two teams in The Associated Press preseason men’s college basketball poll. After eight weeks of twists and turns, that hasn’t changed.
The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released today and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.
Wizards lose Westbrook for a week
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook is expected to sit out a week with an injured left leg, the latest blow to a team that entered Monday with a 2-8 record.
The Wizards announced before Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns that Westbrook’s left quadriceps was hurt because of “repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.”
FOOTBALL
Eagles fire head coach Pederson
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title. Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.
Belichick won’t receive Medal of Freedom
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
In a one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump, instead explaining “the decision has been made not to move forward with the award” in the wake of last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.
Cowboys hire ex-Falcons coach Quinn as DC
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Monday with former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator, turning over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history to someone who built his reputation on defense in Seattle. Quinn was already on the hot seat with the Falcons before an 0-5 start that included Atlanta becoming the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Falcons interview Titans OC Smith
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coaching job. The Falcons said they held a virtual interview with Smith on Monday. Smith also interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy on Monday.
Palmer, Stoops headline Hall class
Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops are among the 13 former players and coaches who make up the latest College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced the newly elected class, which will be inducted in December, on Monday.
Joining Palmer and Stoops will be versatile running backs Darren Sproles of Kansas State and C.J Spiller of Clemson; offensive tackles Harris Barton of North Carolina and Aaron Taylor of Notre Dame; and defensive stars David Fulcher of Arizona State, Dan Morgan of Miami; Kenneth Sims of Texas; Andre Tippett of Iowa and Al Wilson of Tennessee. Former Eastern Illinois quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo was also selected for induction along with former Florida A&M coach Rudy Hubbard.
Nebraska WR Robinson plans to transfer
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer, leaving the Cornhuskers without one of their top playmakers in 2021. Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter on Monday, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky.