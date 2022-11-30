World Challenge Woods Golf
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, in Tulsa, Okla. Woods isn’t optimistic about his playing future because of his injured leg.

 Sue Ogrocki

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that “I don’t have much left in this leg.”

He also doesn’t have much hope the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded rival league can get along unless Greg Norman is out as LIV Golf’s leader.

