Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, Brook Lopez made a tiebreaking layup with 24.8 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Phoenix Suns, 104-101, on Sunday in Milwaukee for their 14th consecutive victory.
The nationally televised game didn’t include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant.
Antetokounmpo was out with a bruised right quadriceps after leaving in the first quarter of the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday. Durant has yet to appear in a game for the Suns and hasn’t played since Jan. 8 because of sprained right medial collateral ligament.
Lopez had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 22 and Chris Paul added 18 for Phoenix. Ayton also had 11 rebounds.
Bulls 102, Wizards 82 — At Chicago: De Mar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 27 and Chicago overcame its shooting woes from long range to beat Washington. Alex Caruso and LaVine each sank 3-pointers midway through the third quarter to turn a one-point deficit into a 57-52 lead the Bulls wouldn’t relinquish. Before the consecutive 3s, the Bulls converted only one of their first 16 3-point attempts.
Lakers 111, Mavericks 108 — At Dallas: Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including a putback dunk for the late lead, and Los Angeles erased a 27-point deficit to beat Dallas. LeBron James scored 26 points as the Lakers won their fourth in five games by turning a showcase of stars from a laugher into a thriller that featured 13 lead changes in the fourth quarter.
Hawks 129, Nets 127 — At Atlanta: Trae Young sank a buzzer-beating jumper over Spencer Dinwiddie to lift Atlanta over Brooklyn. Young finished with 34 points for the Hawks, who recovered after blowing an 18-point lead to overcome four Nets scorers with at least 20 points.
Cavaliers 118, Raptors 93 — At Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, sending Cleveland past Toronto. Mitchell made eight 3-pointers — one shy of his career high.
Kings 124, Thunder 115 — At Oklahoma City: De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and eight assists and Sacramento defeated short-handed Oklahoma City.
Warriors 109, Timberwolves 104 — At San Francisco: Klay Thompson dropped 32 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 21 in Golden State’s win. Naz Reid paced Minnesota with 30 points to go along with nine rebounds.
