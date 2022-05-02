Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-5, on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis won for the third time in five games and salvaged a split of the four-game series.
Jordan Luplow hit two homers for Arizona, and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep.
The Cardinals trailed, 5-3, before scoring four times in the seventh.
Brendan Donovan had a run-scoring grounder, and Bader slammed a two-run shot off reliever Keynan Middleton ((0-1) to put the Cardinals up 6-5. One batter later, Arenado slammed his team-high sixth of the season. He had served a one-game suspension on Saturday for his part in an altercation against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
Kodi Whitley (2-0) got the last out in the top of the seventh to pick up the win. Ryan Helsey pitched two innings for his first save of the season, striking out the side in the ninth inning.
St. Louis starter Jordan Hicks gave up two hits and two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two. Albert Pujols, who went 1-for-3, started at first base for the Cardinals for the first time at home since Game 7 of 2011 World Series.
Padres 5, Pirates 2 — At Pittsburgh: Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings for San Diego. The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates.
Rockies 10, Reds 1 — At Denver: Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season, and Colorado completed a series sweep of the struggling Reds 10-1. Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBIs and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies.
Nationals 11, Giants 5 — At San Francisco: Yadiel Hernandez drove in a career-high five runs with three hits as Washington beat San Francisco.
Mets 10, Phillies 6 — At New York: Dominic Smith went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Max Scherzer, and New York won its seventh straight series to begin the season by beating Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Angels 6, White Sox 5 — At Chicago: Mike Trout homered, doubled and scored three runs, Michael Lorenzen pitched into the ninth inning and Los Angeles held off Chicago for its seventh win in eight games. Lorenzen (3-1) took a bid for his first career complete game into the ninth before the White Sox scored five times in a wild finish.
Yankees 6, Royals 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past Royals for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year.
Orioles 9, Red Sox 5 — At Baltimore: Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and Baltimore beat skidding Boston. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston.
Twins 9, Rays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight multi-hit game and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay. The Twins scored five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games.
Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 — At Toronto: Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Bo Bichette added a two-run home run for Toronto. Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston.
Guardians 7, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Triston McKenzie threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Cleveland completed its first sweep in Oakland in 22 years. Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 7, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and Seattle ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak. J.P. Crawford also homered while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game skid. Gilbert owns a 0.64 ERA through five starts.
Rangers 7, Braves 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help Texas beat Atlanta. The Rangers went 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros.
Dodgers 6, Tigers 3 — At Los Angeles: Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and Los Angeles overcame Miguel Cabrera’s 503rd career home run and his first this season. Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout.