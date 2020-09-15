EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ben Roethlisberger did a very Pittsburgh thing in his return to the lineup, riding the Steelers’ defense and running game to victory.
Oh, Big Ben did plenty to help the cause. Roethlisberger, who missed the final 14 games last season after elbow surgery, threw for three scores in a 26-16 win over the New York Giants at an empty and eerie MetLife Stadium on Monday night.
The keys, though, were several defensive plays and the running of backup Bennie Snell, who rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries — his first 100-yard performance in his second NFL season.
The Steelers’ defense held Giants running back Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 carries.
Rams beat Cowboys in new stadium’s debut
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and the Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Robert Woods had six catches for 105 yards to help the Rams improve to 4-0 in season openers under coach Sean McVay and spoiled the debut of Mike McCarthy, Dallas’ first new head coach in a decade.
NFL reminds teams to follow mask rules
The NFL on Monday reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the COVID-19 requirements for wearing face coverings, saying such carelessness or disregard could put the season “at risk.”
There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players did not use face coverings.
Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, sent a memo to the 32 clubs. He stressed that teams “must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments.”
Jaguars place S Wilson on injured reserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting safety Jarrod Wilson on injured reserve with a left hamstring injury Monday. He’s expected to miss at least a month. They promoted cornerback Sidney Jones from the practice squad to take Wilson’s place on the 53-man roster. Jacksonville already was carrying two backup free safeties: second-year pro Andrew Wingard and rookie Brandon Watson.
Titans place CB Jackson on IR
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have placed starting cornerback Adoree Jackson on injured reserve and replaced him by signing cornerback Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. The Titans made the moves Monday hours before their season opener at Denver.
Jets RB Bell could miss time
NEW YORK — New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell could miss a few weeks after injuring his left hamstring in the team’s season-opening loss at Buffalo.
Coach Adam Gase says Monday he doesn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but says it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury.
Colts’ Mack will miss season, Taylor to start
INDIANAPOLIS — Marlon Mack welcomed the tag-team concept when the Indianapolis Colts took another running back, Jonathan Taylor, in the second round of April’s draft.
It lasted less than one half. Coach Frank Reich confirmed the Colts’ worst fears Monday, announcing Mack will miss the rest of this season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Taylor will move into the starting role.
Ohio State stars opt out of season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the chances of the Big Ten Conference playing a football season slipping away, two of Ohio State’s best players have chosen to opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft. Cornerback Shaun Wade, a preseason All-American and likely first-round pick in the 2021 draft, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying the Big Ten waited too long to decide what to do about playing. Wyatt Davis, an offensive guard who is another potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Friday.
GOLF
Horsfield withdraws from U.S. Open
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Sam Horsfield became the second player in two days to test positive for the coronavirus without any symptoms, knocking him out of the U.S. Open on Monday after he had traveled from England.
TENNIS
Murray receives French Open wild card
PARIS — Andy Murray received a wild card into the French Open on Monday. The former No. 1 was the only non-Frenchman of eight players to be given a free pass into the main draw of the clay grand slam which starts in 13 days.