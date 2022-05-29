Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-3, on Saturday in St. Louis.
Liberatore (1-0), the organization’s minor league player of the year for last season, pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three.
Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs while extending his hitting streak to 19 games.
It was the first time the Cardinals had two players with four RBIs in the same game since Sept. 27, 2016, when Aledmys Diaz and Jhonny Peralta accomplished the feat.
Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.
Gorman’s 449-foot drive cleared the bullpen in right field in the first. With an exit velocity of 110.6 mph off the bat, it was the longest home run in Busch Stadium this season.
Gorman added an RBI single in the third, and Goldschmidt made it 5-0 with three-run shot. Goldschmidt has reached safely in a career-high 33 straight games.
Gorman hit a two-run double and Goldschmidt singled him home as the Cardinals blew it open with three more in the fourth.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-5) gave up a career-high eight runs, five earned, in four innings.
Nationals 13-2, Rockies 7-3 — At Washington: Victor Robles homered, singled twice and drove in a career-high six runs as Washington beat Colorado in the first game of a split doubleheader. José Iglesias had three hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of the second game as the Rockies forged a split.
Marlins 4, Braves 1 — At Atlanta: Sandy Alcantara matched his career high with 14 strikeouts, dominating Atlanta for the second time in a week as Miami beat the Braves.
Reds 3, Giants 2 — At Cincinnati: Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game, and Cincinnati held off San Francisco behind Kyle Farmer’s early three-run homer.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 5-2, Orioles 3-4 — At Boston: Nathan Eovaldi pitched a seven-hitter for his first career complete game, and Boston beat Baltimore in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer as the Orioles won the second game.
Royals 7, Twins 3 — At Minneapolis: Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. delivered three more doubles for his second straight three-hit game and Kansas City beat Minnesota.
Rangers 11, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for his first home run after signing with Texas in the offseason, Corey Seager and Adolis García added back-to-back shots and the Rangers routed Oakland.
Guardians 8, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, leading Shane Bieber and Cleveland to a victory over Detroit .
Rays 3, Yankees 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Corey Kluber and Gerrit Cole dueled evenly for six impressive innings before Tampa Bay scored a pair of late runs to end New York’s four-game winning streak.
