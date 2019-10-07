Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Florida surged to No. 7 after a big victory.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots Sunday after a week off for both, but the Buckeyes caught up to the Bulldogs in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 32 first-place votes and 1503 points and the Tigers had 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points. Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.
The last time there was a tie in the top three was Sept. 20, 2015, when TCU and Mississippi shared third.
No. 5 LSU received two first-place votes. Oklahoma stayed No. 6.
Florida moved up three spots after beating Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers slipped five to No. 12. Wisconsin remained at No. 8.
This week, No. 10 Penn State visits No. 17 Iowa. The Hawkeyes often give ranked teams a hard time at Kinnick Stadium under the lights.
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Sunday that he had fired coordinator Les Koenning. Brent Dearmon was promoted from his role as offensive consultant to take his place.
The Jayhawks, who fell to 2-4 and 0-3 in the Big 12 with a 45-20 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, are averaging just over 22 points per game — last in their conference by a wide margin.
They have next week off before visiting Texas on Oct. 19.
The 60-year-old Koenning was hired by Miles after spending last season as the running backs coach at Southern Miss. He also had been offensive coordinator at Duke, Alabama, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Alabama, among his many travels, and even served a stint with the Miami Dolphins.
BASKETBALL
Blatt leaves Olympiakos
PIRAEUS, Greece — Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has left his post as coach of Greek club Olympiakos two months after announcing he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
In a statement on the club website, Blatt said that “after a long and respectful discussion between the owners and myself, our two parties have decided it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways.”
Blatt announced in August he had been diagnosed with MS, which attacks the central nervous system, a few months earlier. At the time, he said he was determined to continue working despite “not being as agile or active.”
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Elena Delle Donne put forth a gutsy effort, playing through a back injury, and Washington beat the Connecticut Sun 94-81 on Sunday and move within a victory of winning the franchise’s first title.
The league’s MVP has a herniated disk that is pinching a nerve in her back and was questionable to play in Game 3. She finished with 13 points, hitting 5 of her 6 shots and played 26 minutes.
GOLF
MADRID — Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for a second consecutive year on Sunday, beating Seve Ballesteros’ record for the fastest Spaniard to reach five European Tour wins. Golfing great Ballesteros needed 49 events to get 5 wins on the tour. The 24-year-old Rahm did so in 39 tournaments after shooting a 5-under 66 on the final round to finish 22 under and win by five strokes.
Rafa Cabrera Bello (66) was second, followed by another Spaniard, Samuel del Val (68), who was seven strokes back at the Club de Campo Villa.
THE COLONY, Texas — Cheyenne Knight won her first LPGA Tour title in what she figured would be her last event of a tough rookie season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory before home support in Texas at the Volunteers of America Classic.
Knight had missed the cut in half of her 18 starts on the LPGA Tour and assumed she would be going back to the qualifying series. Instead, he pulled ahead of Jaye Marie Green and made a key birdie on the 17th hole to stay in front at Old American Golf Club. Along with a two-year exemption, the 22-year-old Knight is eligible for the Asia Swing and will reach the CME Globe Tour Championship next month.
Brittany Altomare (67) and Green (69) finished two shots back.
TENNIS
Osaka, Thiem win China Open finals
BEIJING — A surging Naomi Osaka found further redemption for a string of disappointing performances over the summer with her second consecutive title in Asia at the China Open on Sunday.
Osaka bounced back from a set down to top-seeded Ash Barty, cruising through the final two sets to defeat the top-seeded Australian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and accomplish her goal of returning to winning form on the tour’s Asian leg.
In the men’s final, top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
TOKYO — Novak Djokovic capped his dominant run at the Japan Open on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Australian qualifier John Millman to capture his fourth title of the year.
The top-ranked Serb, who did not drop a set in his five singles matches at Ariake Colosseum, needed just one hour nine minutes for the 6-3, 6-2 win.
Playing in the Japanese capital for the first time, Djokovic captured his 10th title in a tournament main draw debut.
BOXING
Golovkin regains middleweight title
NEW YORK — Gennadiy Golovkin regained one of his old middleweight titles, edging Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a unanimous decision to take the IBF championship Saturday night.
He did just enough to win 115-112 on two cards and 114-113 on the other, claiming the belt that was vacated by Canelo Alvarez, who handed Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) his only loss.
The Associated Press scored it 115-112 for Golovkin.
Derevyanchenko (13-2) fell just short in his second attempt to win the middleweight title, having lost by split decision to Danny Jacobs last year, also at Madison Square Garden.