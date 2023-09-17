Hall of Fame Bananas Baseball
Savannah Bananas catcher Vinny Rauso interacts with fans in Savannah, Ga. 

 Stephen B. Morton The Associated Press

The Baseball Hall of Fame is going Bananas.

An exhibit dedicated to the sport’s wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, will open Friday at the hallowed shrine in Cooperstown, New York.

