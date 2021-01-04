AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State wrestling team opened its season with a 35-6 victory over Wartburg on Sunday. The day consisted of a varsity dual, junior varsity dual and extra matches. In total, the Cyclones went 22-3 in individual matches.
In the varsity dual, the Cyclones won eight of the 10 bouts, with seven of their eight wins coming by bonus-point variety. Three true freshmen got the nod in the starting lineup, with all three coming away victorious.
At 133 pounds, Zach Redding posted a 16-1 technical fall over Joe Pins, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead. Cam Robinson followed suit at 149 pounds with 15-3 major decision over Brady Fritz. At 197 pounds, Yonger Bastida began his ISU career with a 15-8 win over Kobe Woods.
Along with those ISU rookies, sophomore Tate Battani also made his debut in the Cyclone lineup. The Huxley, Iowa, native recorded a15-7 major decision over Jordan Bushey.
Senior Alex Mackall got the dual started in impressive fashion. It took him just 2:55 to turn Owen McClave to his back and secure the fall. Fellow senior Ian Parker also collected bonus points for the Cyclones, taking out Kris Rumph by 9-1 major decision.
Sophomore David Carr had his offense on full display at 157 pounds. He notched two takedowns and three, four-point nearfalls as he went on to win by 17-0 technical fall in 4:42.
Senior Gannon Gremmel, also a Hempstead grad, closed out the varsity dual with a 17-4 major decision against Jordon Brandon. Gremmel scored on four takedowns, a four-point nearfall, a pair of stalling calls, two escapes and riding time.
FOOTBALL
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Saturday night he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job, and the Cowboys agreed on a multiyear contract extension with their play-caller.
The 32-year-old Moore was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011.
The Cowboys finished No. 1 in the NFL in total offense in Moore’s first year as the play-caller last season and were leading the league again this year when quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.
NEW YORK — The New York Jets on Sunday night fired coach Adam Gase, who went 9-23 in two seasons. The Jets lost, 28-14, to rival New England earlier in the day.
BASKETBALL
DEKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois fired coach Mark Montgomery on Sunday after a 1-7 start.
Montgomery had just two winning seasons since he took over in 2011 and led the Huskies to a 124-170 record. After going 18-13 last year, their lone victory this season was over Chicago State last month.
Associate head coach Lamar Chapman will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.
BASEBALL
MIAMI — Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed an $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.
The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.
Detwiler, 34, pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.
HOCKEY
Farinacci, Knight lead U.S. past Slovakia
EDMONTON, Alberta — John Farinacci scored twice, Spencer Knight made 16 saves and the United States beat Slovakia, 5-2, on Saturday night in the world junior championship quarterfinals.
The Americans will face Finland in the semifinals tonight. Defending champion Canada will play Russia in the other semifinal. In the other quarterfinals, Finland beat Sweden, 3-2, on a late goal, Canada topped the Czech Republic, 3-0, and Russia beat Germany, 2-1.
Knight extended the United States’ shutout streak to a tournament-record 218 minutes, 53 seconds before Matej Kaslik broke through with 1:28 left in the second period to cut it to 3-1. After an opening 5-3 loss to Russia, the Americans beat Austria 11-0, the Czech Republic 7-0 and Sweden 4-0 to win Group B.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino. The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension on Sunday that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating.
Blackhawks, forward Strome ink extension
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Dylan Strome agreed to a two-year contract extension Sunday. Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit.
The 23-year-old Strome had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season. With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and fellow forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago.
Canucks approved to play games in B.C.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks received provincial approval Sunday to play in British Columbia this season. British Columbia Premier John Horgan announced decision on Twitter, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL’s return-to-play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.
British Columbia is the second province to officially approve NHL games, following Alberta.
Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.
The NHL season is set to resume Jan. 13, with the seven Canadian team playing in one division so they don’t have to cross into the United States for games.