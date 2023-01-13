NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer was released Thursday by the Los Angeles Dodgers after the pitcher’s unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator.
Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment on Jan. 6, the last day to restore him to the roster, after arbitrator Martin Scheinman cut the suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The Dodgers placed the pitcher on waivers Thursday, and any team can claim Bauer by 1 p.m. EST Friday.
Bauer is owed about $22.5 million from the remainder of his $102 million, three-year contract, making a waiver claim unlikely. If the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is not claimed, any team can sign him after 2 p.m. EST Friday for the major league minimum of $720,000. The Dodgers would be responsible for the remainder of the $22,537,635 he is owed.
The suspenson has cost Bauer about $37.6 million in salary.
Manfred suspended Bauer last April for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said he beat and sexually abused her in 2021. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual.
Cardinals hire McEwing as bench coach
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals hired Joe McEwing as their new bench coach Thursday to replace longtime star Matt Holliday, who took the job in November but quit to spend more time with his family. The 50-year-old McEwing, who was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 1992 and played two seasons for St. Louis, has spent the past 15 years with the White Sox.
FOOTBALL
Cylcones add Poteat, Lang to coaching staff
AMES, Iowa — Former Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat has been hired to coach the same position at Iowa State, and the Cyclones went to the small-college ranks to bring in Jordan Langs as running backs coach and special teams coordinator.
Poteat was at Wisconsin the past two seasons but was not retained by new coach Luke Fickell. Langs was head coach at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan since he started the program in 2016. His team went to the semifinals of the national playoffs and finished 11-2 in 2022.
Atlanta to host potential AFC title game
NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Carr says he embraces challenge of new team
LAS VEGAS — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city.
“I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have.”
BASKETBALL
LeBron, Durant front NBA All-Star voting
NEW YORK — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is well on his way to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on more than the NBA’s career scoring list.
James is on pace to be an All-Star for the 19th time, after the NBA said Thursday he remains the overall leading vote-getter for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.
Abdul-Jabbar is the only 19-time All-Star in NBA history. Durant is the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference.
AUTO RACING
Harvick says 2023 season will be his last
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Harvick received the same answer nearly every time he asked another athlete how they decided to retire: Harvick would just know it was time.
The driver thrust onto the global stage when he was named Dale Earnhardt’s replacement just days after Earnhardt’s fatal 2001 crash will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR.
Larson to try Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson will attempt to race the Indianapolis 500 in 2024 with McLaren Racing in a joint effort with NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick.
Larson has long said he wants to race in the Indy 500 but there were no viable opportunties this year. His entry with McLaren will be co-owned by Hendrick and sponsored by HendrickCars.com.
Larson will also plan to run the Coca-Cola 600 — NASCAR’s longest race of the season — at Charlotte Motor Speedway hours after the Indy 500.
