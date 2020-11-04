IOWA CITY — University of Iowa men’s basketball junior Joe Wieskamp is one of 20 players nationally, and two from the Big Ten Conference, to be named to the 2021 Jerry West Award Watch List.
Named after Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. Wieskamp was a semifinalist for the award last season.
Wieskamp, a 6-foot-6, 212-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, was a third-team All-Big Ten and USBWA All-District honoree as a sophomore in 2019-20. He ranked second on the team in points per game (14.0) and rebounds (6.1) and tied for 13th in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made per contest (1.7). He ranked first in the Big Ten in free throw accuracy (.856) and made his last 22 straight free throw attempts dating back to Feb. 13, 2020. Wieskamp posted three double-doubles, led the team in steals 10 times, and scored 15 points or more 13 times this past season.
The list will be narrowed down to 10 in mid-February and then five finalists will be selected in March.
Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women’s basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.
She had Parkinson’s disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Brian Agler, who coached with her at Seattle in the WNBA, said her family informed him of Darsch’s death.
Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65. Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday.
Due to his explosive first step, Johnson earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.
FOOTBALL
The Green Bay Packers have placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move Tuesday comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.
The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against undefeated Pittsburgh on Sunday.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are “doing well’ and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.
The team said no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.
The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime.
The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive.
The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field and teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Lackluster for much of the game, Tom Brady did what he does best in the second half Monday night. Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws once more.
The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561. Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line when they visit the Tennessee Titans this week, after placing right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve and right guard Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Massie injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.
The Bears also placed backup tackle Jason Spriggs on the COVID list, which was created for a player who tests positive for the coronavirus or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
SOCCER
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Diego Maradona was scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday because of possible bleeding on his brain, his personal doctor said.
“He is awake, understands everything and agrees with the intervention,” Dr. Leopoldo Luque told journalists.
Maradona has a subdural hematoma, which is an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain, said Luque, a neurologist. He said the problem likely was caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn’t remember it.
BASEBALL
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — A Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million. The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.
Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230.