Nick Madrigal’s two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in Chicago.
Jorge Soler hit a solo homer for the Marlins, who’ve dropped five in a row since sweeping the Cubs last weekend in Miami.
Madrigal’s go-ahead hit off A.J. Puk (3-1) gave the Cubs their first lead. The next batter, pinch-hitter Miguel Amaya, followed with an RBI single – his first career hit.
“I think any kid growing up dreams of those situations,” Madrigal said. “I definitely want to be the guy in those situations.” Two of the three runs charged to Puk were unearned thanks to Yuli Gurriel’s inning-opening fielding error”
Outfielder Peyton Burdick also made an error in the eighth.
“(Our pitchers) were all good,” he said. “They all did their jobs; it just (stinks) I didn’t do mine.”
Reliever Keegan Thompson (2-2) pitched three innings for the win and Adbert Alzolay worked the ninth for his first save of the season.
Marlins reliever Matt Barnes – named the starter a few hours before the game – pitched the first inning before giving way to the bullpen, which hummed along until the seventh, where the Cubs loaded the bases before Huascar Brazoban struck out Seiya Suzuki to end the inning.
Puk, the sixth Miami pitcher, wasn’t as lucky.
Chicago’s Drew Smyly, who’d won three of his last four starts, gave up both Miami runs in the first 3 1/3 innings. He finished an early day with three hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
Kerry Wood was on the mound to throw out the first pitch exactly 25 years after tying a major-league record by striking out 20 Houston batters at Wrigley Field. Roger Clemens (twice), Randy Johnson and Max Scherzer are the only other pitchers to claim the rare feat. Wood also led the seventh-inning-stretch singalong.
Giants 4, Brewers 1 — At San Francisco: Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea took the loss despite a quality start in which he allowed three earned runs on four hits, struck out four and walked one in six innings of work. Joey Bart put the Giants on top with an RBI double in the second, and Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer in the third inning.
Rockies 5, Mets 2 — At New York: Touted rookie Ezequiel Tovar had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Austin Gomber won his third straight outing after a terrible start to the season as Colorado beat slumping New York. Elias Díaz had a pair of two-out RBI singles, boosting his batting average to .452 (14 for 31) with runners in scoring position, and the last-place Rockies won for the fifth time in six games.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 6, Cardinals 5 (10 innings) — At St. Louis: St. Louis extended a losing steak to eight for the first time in 16 years, losing in Adam Wainwright’s return from the injured list as Akil Baddoo hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning to lift Detroit over the Cardinals. St. Louis is on its longest skid since nine straight losses from Sept. 7-17, 2007. At a National League-worst 10-24, the Cardinals are 14 games under .500 for the first time since ending the 1997 season at 73-89.
Wainwright, starting his 19th and what he said will be his final major league season, allowed four runs and eight hits over five-plus innings struck out five and walked none. His 31 fastballs averaged 87.6 mph.
Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in the second and Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer in the fifth for a 4-3 lead, Arenado’s third home run this season and first in 85 plate appearances since April 12 at Colorado.
Reds 5, White Sox 3 — At Cincinnati: TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring triple, leading Cincinnati. Friedl’s third homer — a drive to right-center against Mike Clevinger in the fifth inning — lifted Cincinnati to a 4-3 lead. Hanser Alberto and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago.
Blue Jays 8, Pirates 2 — At Pittsburgh: Brandon Belt hit a two-run double in a four-run first inning, and Toronto extended Pittsburgh’s losing streak to a season-high six games. José Berríos gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk as Toronto won its second straight after a five-game skid.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 3, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Harrison Bader flared a two-run single during a three-run eighth inning, and New York rallied from a two-run deficit to beat major league-leading Tampa Bay. The Rays lost for the first time this year in a game in which they scored first and dropped to 18-3 at Tropicana Field.
Guardians 4, Twins 3 — At Cleveland: Steven Kwan connected for his first home run since last season to snap a seventh-inning tie, lifting Cleveland. Kwan muscled a 2-1 pitch from Jorge Alcala over the wall in center field for his first homer since Sept. 25.
