Marlins Cubs Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Nick Madrigal (left) is greeted by Nico Hoerner after scoring on Miguel Amaya’s pinch-hit single during the eighth inning Sunday against the Miami Marlins in Chicago. The Cubs won, 4-2.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Nick Madrigal’s two-run single in the eighth inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in Chicago.

Jorge Soler hit a solo homer for the Marlins, who’ve dropped five in a row since sweeping the Cubs last weekend in Miami.

