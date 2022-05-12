Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle — all of them against Cincinnati — but the Milwaukee Brewers’ rally fell short in the ninth inning of a 14-11 road loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. Alexis Díaz (1-0) got four outs for the win.
The Reds, with the worst record in the majors, won their second straight series by topping the NL Central leaders.
Yelich became the sixth player in major league history to hit at least one home run, triple, double and single in the same game three times. He joined Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat.
Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers. Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau also went deep.
Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (3-3) was charged with seven runs, three earned, in four innings.
Cubs 7, Padres 5 — At San Diego: Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, leading the Cubs to the victory. Rivas, who grew up in Tijuana and Chula Vista, came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis Garcia (0-2). One-time Padres pitcher Rowan Wick got a six-out save, striking out Manny Machado to end the eighth with a runner on second. It was his second save in as many chances.
Giants 7, Rockies 1 — At San Francisco: Brandon Crawford homered, and the Giants earned their 10th straight win over the Rockies. Crawford drove in three runs and scored twice as San Francisco extended its overall winning streak to five. Alex Cobb (2-1) pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball in his first victory since April 12.
Pirates 5, Dodgers 3 — At Pittsburgh: Daniel Vogelbach hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and the Pirates took a series from the Dodgers for the first time in nearly five years. Vogelbach lined a shot to the seats in right field off Daniel Hudson (1-2), putting the Pirates back in front after they squandered a three-run lead in the top of the inning.
Marlins 11, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Jacob Stallings hit a go-ahead single during Miami’s eight-run ninth inning, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a three-run homer. Miami controlled most of the game until the eighth, when pinch hitter Jordan Luplow connected for a tying two-run homer against Marlins reliever Steven Okert.
Nationals 8, Mets 3 — At Washington: Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz homered as Washington sent Mets right-hander Tylor Megill to the earliest exit of his career, recording just four outs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3 — At New York: Gleyber Torres homered and drove in five runs, and the Yankees beat the Blue Jays for their 15th win in 17 games. DJ LeMahieu had two hits and scored twice for New York. Jameson Taillon (3-1) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, and Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for eighth save.
Athletics 9, Tigers 0 — At Detroit: Zach Logue pitched seven sharp innings in his second major league start and Oakland spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz. Sean Murphy and Kevin Smith each drove in two while Christian Bethancourt supplied three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the A’s.
Rays 4, Angels 2 (10 innings) — At Anaheim, Calif.: Vidal Bruján got an RBI in the 10th inning for his first hit of the season, and Tampa Bay rebounded from their no-hit loss. Rookie Reid Detmers threw the 12th no-hitter in the Angels’ franchise history on Tuesday night.
Houston at Minnesota — The Astros led, 5-1, in the fourth inning when the game was suspended by rain.
INTERLEAGUE
Cardinals 10, Orioles 1 — At St. Louis: Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs, Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan had two RBIs apiece, and Juan Yepez hit a solo home run to power St. Louis. Miles Mikolas scattered four hits in seven innings of one-run ball to earn the victory.
Phillies 4, Mariners 2 — At Seattle: Rhys Hoskins homered for the third straight game and provided all of Philadelphia’s offense with his second career grand slam. The Phillies took two of three from the Mariners.
Braves 5, Red Sox 3 — At Atlanta: Orlando Arcia belted a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the ninth to give Atlanta the walk-off win. Travis Demeritte also hit a two-run shot for Atlanta, and Trevor Story went deep for Boston.