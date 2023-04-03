Zach LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan added 31 and Chicago beat Memphis, 128-107, on Sunday by overcoming Ja Morant’s triple-double.

The Bulls outscored the Western Conference’s second-place team 75-39 over the final two quarters after trailing by 23. They dominated the Grizzlies 40-16 in the third, ending it on a 17-0 run while taking the lead.

