Zach LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan added 31 and Chicago beat Memphis, 128-107, on Sunday by overcoming Ja Morant’s triple-double.
The Bulls outscored the Western Conference’s second-place team 75-39 over the final two quarters after trailing by 23. They dominated the Grizzlies 40-16 in the third, ending it on a 17-0 run while taking the lead.
Morant had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Hawks 132, Mavericks 130 (OT) — At Atlanta: Trae Young hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in OT for Atlanta.
Knicks 118, Wizards 109 — At New York: Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes each scored 27 points and New York beat Washington to wrap up a playoff berth.
Lakers 134, Rockets 109 — At Houston: Anthony Davis scored 40 points, LeBron James had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to tie Jason Kidd for fourth place with his 107th triple-double for Los Angeles.
Suns 128, Thunder 118 — At Oklahoma City: Kevin Durant scored 35 points and Phoenix earned its fifth straight victory.
Nets 111, Jazz 110 — At New York: Mikal Bridges had 30 points and seven rebounds, helping Brooklyn move closer to clinching a playoff berth.
Spurs 142, Kings 134 (OT) — At Sacramento: Doug McDermott scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime for San Antonio.
Raptors 128, Hornets 108 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists for Toronto.
Trail Blazers 107, Timberwolves 105 — At Minneapolis: Shaedon Sharpe scored 27 points, and Kevin Knox II added 19 points for Portland.
Magic 128, Pistons 102 — At Orlando, Fla.: Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. each 14 points for Orlando.
