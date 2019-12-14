CHICAGO — Akiem Hicks’ road back from a gruesome left elbow injury is almost complete. The Pro Bowl defensive lineman completed three practices this week and is trending toward playing against the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
The Bears have until 3 p.m. today to activate him from injured reserve. A corresponding roster move would be required.
“I like what I’ve seen all week long from him,” coach Matt Nagy said after practice Friday. “That’s a good thing. We want to get him out there.”
Hicks would play with a brace on his left elbow, which became deformed on Oct. 6 when teammate Khalil Mack’s helmet hit it during a tackle against the Raiders. Neither the team nor Hicks ever confirmed it was dislocated, but the deformity of the joint indicated as much. It wasn’t fractured.
Chiefs rule out Claiborne, Fenton
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs ruled out cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Rashad Fenton for their game against the Denver Broncos while pass rusher Frank Clark is questionable after returning to practice Friday. Claiborne did not practice all week while dealing with a shoulder injury. Fenton has been out with a hamstring injury.
Cardinals release Terrell Suggs
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team. The 37-year-old Suggs had some good moments for the Cardinals early in the year but his production diminished in recent weeks. He’s played in all 13 games and has 35 tackles, including eight for a loss and 5 1/2 sacks.
Manning to start with Jones sidelined
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that the veteran Manning will start on Sunday at home against Miami. Manning returned last Monday night in an overtime loss at Philadelphia, performing well in the first half with two touchdown passes before struggling the rest of the way.
Giants waive Jenkins after Twitter rant
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language. Jenkins had said he injured his ankle in Monday night’s loss at Philadelphia that dropped the Giants to 2-11 with nine straight losses. But coach Pat Shurmur made it clear that Jenkins’ actions on social media played a major role in the decision to release him.
HOCKEY
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.
The 23-year-old from Sweden had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season. Lindblom has 30 goals in 134 career games over two-plus seasons with the Flyers. The Flyers had said earlier this week only that Lindblom would miss games because of an upper-body injury.
BASKETBALL
Green, UNI beat Grand Canyon
PHOENIX — AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Grand Canyon, 82-58, on Thursday night.
Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa (10-1), which won its fourth straight game. Austin Phyfe added 13 points and Spencer Haldeman had 12 points.
Gatling, No. 24 Colorado top Colorado State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Shane Gatling scored a season-high 20 points and had a big block down the stretch to help No. 24 Colorado hold off Colorado State, 56-48, on Friday night after squandering a 16-point lead.
Leading 33-17 with 16:41 remaining, the Buffaloes (8-2) couldn’t close out a cold-shooting Rams team that suddenly found their touch. Colorado State tied the game at 39 with 7:18 left.
BASEBALL
Wacha completes deal with Mets
NEW YORK — Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha and the New York Mets completed a $3 million, one-year contract Friday that includes $8 million in performance bonuses. Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances.
The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since. He had a 4.76 ERA over 126 2/3 innings last season in 24 starts and five relief appearances.
MILWAUKEE — Left-hander Brett Anderson is the latest addition to the quickly transforming Milwaukee Brewers, agreeing Friday to a $5 million, one-year contract. The 31-year-old left-hander was 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season, when he had a $1.5 million base salary and earned $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts.
Red Sox sign shortstop Peraza
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed shortstop José Peraza, and according to a person familiar with the negotiations, the team also agreed to terms with left-hander Martin Pérez. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the Pérez deal had not yet been announced.
GOLF
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Americans are in a big hole at the Presidents Cup, and there’s nothing Tiger Woods is doing about it.
Whatever momentum they had going into the double session Saturday at Royal Melbourne vanished as Abraham Ancer and the International team filled the scoreboards with their black-and-gold colors and built a 9-5 lead after three sessions.