SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks have signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year, $1.1 million contract extension, officially meeting their exposure requirement for the expansion draft the Seattle Kraken will hold next week.
Gambrell starred for the Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2012-15.
For the July 21 expansion draft, NHL teams can protect either seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters — regardless of position — and one goalie.
Gambrell, the Sharks’ second-round draft pick in 2016 out of the University of Denver, could make sense for the Kraken, if only from a geographic standpoint. Gambrell is from Bonney Lake, Wash., roughly a 40-mile drive south of Seattle, and is one of only five active NHL players from the state.
This season, Gambrell, playing mainly as the Sharks’ third-line center, had 12 points in 49 games and led all San Jose forwards in shorthanded time on ice (111:22). He has 23 points in 110 NHL games.
If Gambrell, who turns 25 next month, returns to the Sharks, he’ll likely compete to be the team’s fourth-line center.
BASEBALL
Yanks-Red Sox postponed for positive tests
NEW YORK — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among vaccinated New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta.
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said three additional tests were pending and he assumed they would come back positive. Loaisiga went on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, when the Yankees were in Houston, and he did not travel home with the team Sunday.
Cashman said all three were fully vaccinated, as are most of the players on the team.
Chris Sale makes first rehab appearance
SARASOTA, Fla. — Chris Sale pitched in a game for the first time since Tommy John surgery in March 2020, throwing three scoreless innings Thursday for the FCL Red Sox at the FCL Orioles Orange. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed four hits and struck out five. Sale had surgery on March 30, 2020 — his 31st birthday — with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal El Attrache.
Santiago 10-game suspension upheld
NEW YORK — The 10-game suspension for Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago for violating baseball’s sticky substance rules was upheld Thursday by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. Santiago will start serving the suspension today, when the Mariners open their post-All-Star break schedule.
Giants executive Dick Tidrow dies at 74
SAN FRANCISCO — Dick Tidrow, a former major league pitcher and longtime member of the San Francisco Giants’ front office, has died. He was 74.
The Giants announced his death Wednesday on behalf of the Tidrow family. He died unexpectedly Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Mo. Tidrow pitched parts of 13 major league seasons for the Indians, the Yankees, Cubs, White Sox and Mets. The 6-foot-4 right-hander had a 100-94 career record with a 3.68 ERA over 620 appearances with 138 starts.
FOOTBALL
Bears, WR Robinson don’t reach terms
CHICAGO — There were no last-minute surprises. The deadline for the Chicago Bears to sign Allen Robinson to a long-term extension passed Thursday, leaving the wide receiver to play the 2021 season under the franchise tag.
Robinson will make $17.9 million under the tag but won’t be able to sign a new contract with the Bears until after next season at the earliest.
4 NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated
Four NFL teams remain under 50% vaccinated less than two weeks from the start of training camp.
Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday. Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among seven teams that have achieved at least 85%. About 70% of players have been vaccinated.
CYCLING
Pogacar’s domination of Tour continues
LUZ ARDIDEN, France — After Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage of the Tour de France on Thursday to cement his grip on the race, the young Slovenian had four more climbs.
Unlike the two mammoth ascents he mastered earlier in the day, these ones were small: Pogacar stepped four times atop the podium in the Luz Ardiden ski resort as his rewards for winning the stage and retaining the leader’s yellow jersey, as well as for leading the standings as best climber and best young rider.
Only 24 hours after winning another climbing classic at the Col du Portet, the 22-year-old Pogacar became only the fourth rider in Tour history to win consecutive summit finishes at cycling’s biggest race.