NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has become the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, breaking Peyton Manning’s record.
The 40-year-old Brees connected with tight end Josh Hill for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Monday night’s game between New Orleans and Indianapolis. Brees’ 540th career TD pass was his third of the game and gave New Orleans a 27-0 lead. The completion was also Brees’ 27th of the game on 28 passing attempts to that point. The game ended after the TH went to press.
Brees was surrounded by offensive teammates who congratulated him after the completion, and the quarterback embraced coach Sean Payton when he reached the sideline. Brees then walked along the sideline waving and blowing kisses to the crowd, which responded with sustained roars of appreciation.
Now in his 19th season, Brees already owns NFL records for completions and yards in a career. He entered Monday night’s game with 6,792 completions for 72,577 yards.
NFL suspends WR Gordon indefinitely
RENTON, Wash. — The troubles that have followed Josh Gordon throughout his career continued Monday as the Seahawks wide receiver was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating league policies on performance enhancers and substances of abuse.
Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.
Gordon signed with New England and was among the leading receivers for the Patriots with 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown through six games. But he was placed on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries and was released in late October before Seattle claimed him.
Gordon’s brief stint with Seattle likely finished with 11 targets, 139 yards receiving and one incomplete pass attempt on a trick play against the Panthers.
Chiefs claim Suggs off waivers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday, filling a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.
The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick’s total to 138 sacks for his career.
He needs two more sacks to pass Jason Taylor for seventh most since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
Arbitrator rules against Jags in grievance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tom Coughlin tried to fine former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler more than $700,000 for missing “mandatory” appointments with a team trainer or physician. It was just one example of how Coughlin has run roughshod over players since his return to Jacksonville, according to the players’ union.
The NFLPA filed a grievance on behalf of Fowler and other Jaguars players, challenging the club’s right to discipline players in those circumstances. An arbitrator recently ruled in favor of the NFLPA, negating the fines levied by Jacksonville in 2018.
Falcon’s McKinley done for season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is out for the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury.
Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that McKinley will go on season-ending injured reserve after leaving Atlanta’s upset win at San Francisco midway through the first quarter. He did not return to the game. It’s the third time in his career that McKinley has endured a significant shoulder injury. He has previously undergone surgery on both shoulders.
McKinley has 3 1/2 sacks this year and 16 1/2 in his career. He has started 21 of 45 games.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks decide to retain Crawford
Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will remain suspended until Jan. 2 and then resume his duties after an investigation into his behavior in previous jobs.
Several former players accused Crawford of physical and verbal abuse in recent weeks. Crawford on Monday apologized to Sean Avery, Harold Druken, Patrick O’Sullivan and Brent Sopel, who spoke publicly about the coach’s actions.
The team said it did not condone Crawford’s behavior but found through an investigation with independent legal assistance that the 1996 Stanley Cup-winning coach sought counseling in 2010 to address his actions and continues to undergo therapy today.
Kings place Kovalchuk on waivers
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk left the Los Angeles Kings and was placed on waivers Monday after a mutually disappointing 81-game stint with the last-place club. The Kings made the move “for the purpose of terminating his contract with the club,” they said in a statement.
The 36-year-old Kovalchuk hasn’t played for Los Angeles since Nov. 9. Kovalchuk went on waivers one day after he received a $2.65 million bonus, which leaves his remaining salary for the season at the league-minimum $700,000.
Coyotes acquire Hall from Devils
The Arizona Coyotes acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.
Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2021.
BASEBALL
Reds, Miley agree to 2-year deal
All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday night because the agreement had not been announced.
Miley, a 33-year-old left-hander, was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros.