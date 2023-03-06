Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, to give the Indiana Pacers a 125-122 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bulls.

Haliburton’s game-winning shot occurred after Zach LaVine missed a free throw that would have given the Bulls the lead with 22.6 seconds remaining. LaVine, who scored 42 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Bennedict Mathurin and converted the first two free throw tries.

