Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points, including a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, to give the Indiana Pacers a 125-122 victory Sunday over the Chicago Bulls.
Haliburton’s game-winning shot occurred after Zach LaVine missed a free throw that would have given the Bulls the lead with 22.6 seconds remaining. LaVine, who scored 42 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Bennedict Mathurin and converted the first two free throw tries.
After Haliburton’s 3-pointer, a game-tying shot attempt by Nikola Vucevic bounced off the rim.
Mathurin added 17 points for the Pacers (29-36), while DeRozan scored 23 for the Bulls (29-36), who lost despite shooting 60.8% (45 for 74) from the field.
Recommended for you
The Pacers embarked on a 17-2 run and took their first lead at 47-44 on Chris Duarte’s 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the second quarter. Duarte and fellow reserve T.J. McConnell each provided a spark while Haliburton rested his sore right calf during the Pacers’ spurt.
Duarte sank three 3-pointers, and McConnell distributed five assists during the Pacers’ run.
Bucks 117, Wizards 111 — At Washington: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, had a season-high 13 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season as NBA-leading Milwaukee outlasted Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.