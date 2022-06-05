DUBLIN, Ohio — Billy Horschel is more concerned with the way he is playing than the size of his lead in the Memorial. Either way, he’s in good shape going into the final round.
On a Muirfield Village course that is getting increasingly firmer, Horschel hasn’t made a bogey since the 10th hole of his opening round. There wer efive players tied for the lead at one point. Horschel finished the day five shots ahead.
Horschel delivered a gem on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon with a 7-under 65 for his largest 54-hole lead of his career.
Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.
He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72).
Alker leads Principal Charity Classic
DES MOINES — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.
Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.
Ace helps Perez lead European Open
WINSEN, Germany — A hole in one helped Victor Perez take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the European Open on Saturday with a chance to win a second title in as many weeks.
The Frenchman, winner of the Dutch Open last weekend, shot a 1-under 71 thanks to a great start at Green Eagle, a birdie on the par-4 first hole and a hole in one on the par-3 second.
Lee leads U.S. Women’s Open by 3
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Minjee Lee appears to be on mission.
The 26-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over American Mina Harigae into the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open.
At 13-under 200, Lee was within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Juli Inkster, who finished at 16-under 272 in 1999 at Old Waverly. Inkster did that on a par-72 course, while par is 71 at Pine Needles.
BASEBALL
Yankees activate Stanton from IL
NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday after recovering from a right calf strain and was in the lineup for New York against the Detroit Tigers. Stanton missed nine games after exiting in the seventh inning on May 24 against Baltimore. An MRI showed no structural damage and the slugger resumed batting practice on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
RB Johnson signs 1-year deal with Browns
CLEVELAND — Running back D’Ernest Johnson agreed to terms Saturday on a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $2.43 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said.
Johnson, who did a nice job filling in last season when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out injured, will get $900,000 guaranteed. The team placed a restricted free agent tender on Johnson in March. The tender was also worth $2.43 million, but the new deal gives him guaranteed money and the Browns some salary-cap flexibility.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger earns road-coarse win
PORTLAND, Ore. — Road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger survived the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ wet and wild Portland International Raceway debut with a victory Saturday.
Allmendinger raced to his Xfinity-record eighth victory on a road course and 12th overall series win. He crossed the finish line in the Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 2.879 seconds in front of Myatt Snider.
The 75-lap race on the 12-turn, 1.97-mile permanent road course north of downtown started in heavy rain, resulting in slippery conditions. It was first NASCAR event in the region in 22 years, and a rare stand-alone event for the second-tier national series.
Newgarden wins pole for Detroit GP
DETROIT — Josef Newgarden is eager to put the Indianapolis 500 behind him and focus on reclaiming his spot atop IndyCar while celebrating Chevrolet in its backyard.
Newgarden won the pole for the Detroit Grand Prix, a race that will be held Sunday on Bell Isle for the final time. The race will return to downtown Detroit, where it started in 1982 as a Formula One event, next season.
For now, Newgarden can give Chevrolet its 100th victory since the manufacturer returned to IndyCar in 2012, four years before the American driver partnered with the brand. Newgarden has won a pair of championships with Chevy, and he’s IndyCar’s only two-time winner this season.
