Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, then Grayson Allen made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 30 seconds left after his superstar teammate fouled out to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks.
Allen made only one 3-pointer — a game after going 7-for-7 behind the arc in the first half of a victory over Dallas. But it was the only one the Bucks needed after Antetokounmpo had carried them for so long. He fouled out with a minute left and the Bucks leading by two.
Jrue Holiday had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bucks, who had long stretches where Antetokounmpo was their only offense.
R.J. Barrett scored 26 points, Julius Randle added 18 and Brunson had 17 for the Knicks.
Hawks 125, Magic 108 — At Orlando, Fla.: Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and Atlanta snapped a three-game losing streak.
Cavaliers 113, 76ers 85 — At Cleveland: Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and Cleveland routed Philadelphia.
Celtics 134, Heat 121 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points as Boston held off hot-shooting Miami.
Nets 113, Wizards 107 — At New York: Kevin Durant scored 39 points and Brooklyn Nets earned its third straight victory. Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Joe Harris had 14.
Thunder 119, Spurs 111 — At Oklahoma City: Jalen Williams scored 27 points, and Luguentz Dort chipped in 23 as Oklahoma City handed San Antonio its ninth straight loss.
Pelicans 126, Raptors 108 — At New Orleans: Zion Williamson poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds , while Trey Murphy III chipped in 26 points.
Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101 — At Minneapolis: Anthony Edwards scored 29 points to lead Minnesota.
