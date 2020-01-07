CHICAGO — Left-hander Dallas Keuchel’s $20 million option for 2023 in his contract with the Chicago White Sox would become guaranteed if he pitches 320 regular-season innings in 2021-22 combined, including at least 160 in 2022, and he passes a physical at the end of the 2022 season.
Keuchel’s $55.5 million, three-year deal, announced Dec. 30, calls for salaries of $18 million in each of the next three seasons and a $20 million team option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout. Including the option, the contract would be worth $74 million over four years.
He has a full no-trade provision through Oct. 31, then a provision through Oct. 31, 2021, allowing him to block trades to 10 teams without his consent. For the remainder of the contract, he has a provision allowing him to block trades to five teams without his consent.
The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner with Houston, Keuchel would get $100,000 for winning a Cy Young, $90,000 for finishing second in the voting, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would get $100,000 for being named World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $25,000 for starting in the All-Star Game or $15,000 for selection as an All-Star reserve, $25,000 for a Gold Glove and $50,000 for making The Sporting News’ all-star team.
Reds agree to 3-year deal with Akiyama
CINCINNATI — Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the only major league team that hasn’t had a player born in Japan. Akiyama, 31, became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League, where he was a five-time All-Star. The center fielder could move to one of the corner spots in Cincinnati’s unsettled outfield.
Source: Orioles, Iglesias agree to deal
BALTIMORE — The Orioles filled a hole in the middle of the infield by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract with shortstop José Iglesias, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because no official announcement had been made. The deal includes a club option for 2021.
Sources: Nats re-sign Hudson, add Thames
WASHINGTON — Reliever Daniel Hudson agreed to terms on an $11 million, two-year contract to return to the Washington Nationals, and the World Series champions also added first baseman Eric Thames. Each deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday by people who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither agreement had been announced.
FOOTBALL
Giants interview Judge, plan others
AST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants interviewed New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge on Monday for their vacant head coaching job. The 38-year-old Judge has been a part of five championship teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama. The Giants are also expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor coach Matt Rhule this week.
Rams fire DC Wade Phillips
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons. Phillips announced Monday on Twitter that the Rams are not renewing his contract, and the team later confirmed it. The 72-year-old former head coach of a record six NFL teams says he wants to stay in coaching.
Browns interview Bills OC Daboll
CLEVELAND — Brian Daboll, who got his first offensive coordinator position in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns under Eric Mangini, interviewed Monday for Cleveland’s coaching job. After a one-day break, the Browns resumed their search by meeting with Daboll, who just completed his second season as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator.
Wisconsin WR Cephus headed to NFL draft
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is losing its top running back and now its top wide receiver to the NFL. Quintez Cephus announced Monday on Twitter and Instagram that he will skip his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
The announcement came three days after junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Cephus led Wisconsin with 59 receptions, 901 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Alabama’s Tagovailoa skipping senior season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is entering the NFL draft. Tagovailoa, who had surgery on his right hip in November, announced his decision Monday, ending two months of speculation regarding the star quarterback’s plans as he tries to return from the serious injury. He was projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the injury Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.
BASKETBALL
Duke’s Moore out with broken hand
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said freshman Wendell Moore will have surgery Monday for a broken bone in his right hand. Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference, Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 wing won’t travel for Wednesday’s game at Georgia Tech. He said the team would release a statement after the surgery to provide additional details.
Syracuse’s Braswell to miss rest of season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse forward Robert Braswell is out for the season, the school announced on social media.
The sophomore has been suffering from pain in both shins, limiting his ability to jump. Braswell has played just 48 minutes in parts of seven games this season and hit a pair of 3-pointers last week against Niagara in his last appearance.
HOCKEY
Predators fire coach Laviolette
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the Nashville Predators struggling to keep pace in the playoff chase, general manager David Poile fired coach Peter Laviolette on Monday despite winning a Presidents’ Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy also was dismissed. There was no word on a replacement for either coach.