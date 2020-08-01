DETROIT — Dozens of more victims who claim they were molested by a University of Michigan doctor filed a lawsuit against the school Thursday, including a former student who said he told legendary coach Bo Schembechler about the abuse in the early 1980s.
It’s the first time that a victim has publicly said Schembechler was aware of allegations against the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who worked at Michigan, especially with athletes, from the mid-1960s through 2003.
The university believes Anderson assaulted male athletes during routine physicals and injury exams. It has hired a law firm to investigate nearly 400 complaints so far while expressing a willingness to ultimately compensate victims.
The latest lawsuit lists 53 victims, including a man who was associated with the football team when he was a student.
He said he told Schembechler in 1982 and 1983 that he was sexually abused by Anderson during appointments for migraine headaches. He said the coach told him to immediately report it to athletic director Don Canham. Schembechler was “visibly angry,” the man told reporters Thursday, adding that he went to Canham, who “did nothing.”
BASEBALL
Cubs sign former Indians closer Allen
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs signed former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen to a minor league deal on Friday.
Allen was assigned to the team’s training site in South Bend, Ind.
Allen is 24-31 with a 3.14 ERA and 153 saves in 481 major league appearances over eight big league seasons. He struggled last year, going 0-2 with a 6.26 ERA and four saves with the Los Angeles Angels.
White Sox promote Madrigal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago White Sox promoted second baseman Nick Madrigal on Friday, adding one of their top prospects to the roster.
The 23-year-old Madrigal had been training at the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Ill. Veteran reliever Kelvin Herrera was designated for assignment.
Madrigal was selected by Chicago with the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft after a standout collegiate career at Oregon State. He is wearing uniform No. 1.
Chapman returns to Yankees, Kahnle to IL
NEW YORK — All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to Yankee Stadium following a bout with the coronavirus and was expected to play catch Friday before New York hosted the Boston Red Sox.
Right-hander Tommy Kahnle was added to the injured list with forearm tightness. He had an MRI taken Friday and was scheduled to visit team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad.
Nats place Harris on injured list
WASHINGTON — New Nationals reliever Will Harris was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right groin. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, the day after Harris last pitched, giving up two unearned runs in the eighth inning of Washington’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
FOOTBALL
NFL suspends WR Brown 8 games
NEW YORK — The NFL suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. Brown, who does not have a contract with any team, was suspended Friday under the league’s personal conduct policy.
Brown, who played one game last season for the Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his club’s preseason activities. The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on Sept. 5.
Lions’ Kearse suspended 3 games
NEW YORK — Jayron Kearse of the Detroit Lions has been suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2020 regular season for violating league policy on substance abuse. Kearse is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Lions’ active roster on Sept. 28, following the team’s Week 3 game at Arizona.
Source: ESPN settles on MNF team
Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will be the new broadcast team for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the network has not announced its decision. ESPN biographer Jim Miller was the first to report on the new booth.
Raiders’ new stadium nearly complete
LAS VEGAS — Officials declared “substantial completion” of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after nearly 1,000 days were spent building the $2 billion home for the NFL’s relocated Raiders.
Friday has been the target date for completion since ground was broken in November 2017 for the 65,000-seat domed stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Pac-12 sets Sept. 26 start date
The Pac-12 on Friday set Sept. 26 as the start of its 10-game, conference-only football schedule, joining the Southeastern Conference in pushing back its season by nearly a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pac-12 announced three weeks ago it would eliminate nonconference games to give its 12 member schools a better chance to manage complications and disruptions caused by the health crisis. The plan approved by university presidents adds an additional cross-divisional game to each team’s slate and moves the conference championship game back two weeks from Dec. 4 to Dec. 18 or 19.
GOLF
Todd takes 2-stroke lead in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brendon Todd’s putter is more than making up for any lack of power off the tee at the World Golf Championship.
Todd shot a 5-under 65 Friday and grabbed a two-stroke lead through 36 holes of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Rickie Fowler closed with birdies on his final two holes for a 67 and 131 total just behind Todd thanks to his own putter.