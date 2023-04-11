NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s new rules designed to speed pace of play and encourage more action seem to be working through the first 1 1/2 weeks of the season.
Batting average is up 16 points, stolen bases have spiked 30% and the average game time is down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.
Limits on infield shifts, a pitch clock and larger bases were all implemented on opening day after testing in the minors and a dress rehearsal of sorts during this year’s big league spring training.
“I think they’re good for the game,” Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said.
The league-wide batting average is .249, a rise from .233 during a comparable period at the start of last season, when cold and wet weather likely contributed to a pallid offensive start. Last year’s average rose to .243 by year’s end, the lowest since 1968.
Right-handed batters have a .253 average, up from .236 at the start of last year, and lefty batting average is .245, up from .228.
Sox trade Ruiz to Diamondbacks
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for $100,000.
The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago.
BASKETBALL
Iowa State extends Otzelberger
AMES, Iowa — After guiding the Iowa State men’s basketball team to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and signing the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension, Cyclone Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced Monday.
Otzelberger’s contract now extends through June 30, 2029, and his total compensation will increase to $2.5M on July 1, 2023, $3M on July 1, 2024 and $3.5M on July 1, 2025, followed by $100,000 increases for each subsequent contract year. All other terms of his original contract remain unchanged.
Wolves suspend Gobert 1 game
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves suspended center Rudy Gobert for their play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, after the 10-year veteran threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in an argument in the huddle during a timeout. The Timberwolves announced on Monday that Gobert would serve his one-game punishment when they face the Lakers on Tuesday night.
Boston goes No. 1 in WNBA Draft
NEW YORK — The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No. 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting South Carolina star Aliyah Boston. Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington and was traded to Dallas, which selected Iowa State’s Ashley Joens 19th overall. Iowa’s Monika Czinano was drafted by Los Angeles with the 26th overall pick.
FOOTBALL
Family: QB Haskins was drugged
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against several people, businesses and the state of Florida, claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas.
The lawsuit, filed recently in Fort Lauderdale, alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 9, 2022, accident. They say it happened at a Boca Raton hotel, at an upscale golf driving range, a bar and a nightclub. The lawsuit does not give any specifics. Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of his widow and parents, also names the driver and owner of the dump truck that struck him, saying it was exceeding the speed limit, had worn tires and brakes and was overloaded.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR suspends Ware following arrest for assault
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely on Monday after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville. A spokesperson said Ware is no longer in custody after being released on $3,000 bond.
