Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and the Chicago Cubs bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat the Miami Marlins, 2-0, Sunday and avoid a sweep.
Outscored, 21-3, in the previous two days at Wrigley Field, the Cubs squeezed out the win despite managing just four hits. They also extended their season-high streak of scoring no more than three runs to eight games. But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills (3-1) and a perfect performance by the bullpen.
Marlins rookie Zach Thompson (1-2) took the hard-luck loss after holding the held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings.
The Cubs scored the first run on a passed ball in the third. Pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom opened the fifth against Miami reliever Ross Detweiler by singling on the 15th pitch of the at-bat, hanging in after falling behind 0-2 and hitting nine foul balls to give himself more chances, and later scored on Joc Pederson’s single to make it 2-0. The Cubs came away with the win after dropping five of six to fall into a first-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Mills worked around six hits over five innings. The right-hander struck out three without a walk.
Cardinals 9-0, Braves 1-1 — At Atlanta: Adam Wainwright (5-5) struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter for his 26th complete game in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson (2-3) in the first and Paul Goldschmidt added a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the fifth of the seven-inning game. In the nightcap, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the 100th home run of his career, and Drew Smyly took a no-hitter into the sixth as Atlanta earned the split.
Brewers 7, Rockies 6 — At Denver: Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth off Daniel Bard (3-4). Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in the eighth, and Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his third save.
Giants 11, Phillies 2 — At San Francisco: Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco’s four home runs. Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastrzemski combined with Flores for consecutive homers in the first off Zach Eflin (2-6).
Padres 3, Reds 2 — At San Diego: Wil Myers hit a two-run triple off Luis Castillo (2-10) in the third and scored on Joey Votto’s errant throw as San Diego completed its first four-game sweep of any team since 2011.
Nationals 5, Mets 2 — At Washington: Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, and Washington took three of four. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a 10-game span, increasing his total to 18 this season with his first career three homer-game.
Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 8 — At Phoenix: Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer and passed Mel Ott for 14th on the career runs list, and Los Angeles extended Arizona’s losing streak to 17 games. Pujols’ 673rd home run put Los Angeles ahead 4-0 against Alex Young (2-5).
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 8, White Sox 2 — At Houston: Dallas Keuchel (6-2) lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits, improving to 7 for 11 since his recall from the minor leagues. Keuchel tied a season high by allowing six runs — three earned — in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. He gave up seven hits and four walks.
Indians 2, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Josh Naylor delivered an RBI single in the seventh off Chasen Shreve and Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 2, Athletics 1 — At New York: The Yankees turned their record-tying third triple play this season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman. Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning.
Blue Jays 7, Orioles 4 — At Baltimore: Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance. Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4) gave up one run and three hits in seven innings, retiring 17 of his last 18 batters, and Tyler Chatwood handled the ninth for his first save since 2019.
Royals 7, Red Sox 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi (7-4). Kansas City won its first series since taking two games from Pittsburgh on May 31 and June 1.
Twins 4, Rangers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Byron Buxton launched an early two-run homer into the second deck off Dane Dunning (2-6), a day after returning following 39 games out with a strained right hip.
Mariners 6, Rays 2 (10 innings) — At Seattle: Shed Long Jr. hit a grand slam against Diego Castillo (2-4) with two outs in the 10th inning and Seattle completed a four-game sweep that extended Tampa Bay’s losing streak to six.
Tigers 5, Angels 3 (10 innings) — At Anaheim, Calif.: Shohei Ohtani hit his 23rd homer, his sixth in six games, but Daz Cameron’s two-run single in the 10th off Raisel Iglesias (4-3) helped Detroit avoide a four-game sweep.