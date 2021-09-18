Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-3, Friday night in Toronto.
The Blue Jays began the day tied with the Red Sox and Yankees atop the AL wild-card race. Toronto fell to 13-3 in September.
Guerrero hit a solo homer in the third that pulled Toronto within 5-3. He was tied with Kansas City’s Salvador Perez for the homer lead going into the game.
Michael Pineda (7-8) pitched 5 2-3 innings to win his third straight start, allowing three runs and three hits. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA in September after going 0-3 with a 5.88 ERA in August.
Jorge Alcala worked 1 1-3 innings, Tyler Duffey struck out the side in the eighth and Alex Colomé finished in the ninth as Minnesota won for the second time in six games.
After giving up seven runs in 2 1-3 innings against lowly Baltimore in his previous outing, Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (13-9) couldn’t make it past the third again, leaving after allowing four straight hits.
The last of those hits were the homers by Polanco, his 31st, and Donaldson, his 23rd. Ryu is 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA in his past eight starts.
Ross Stripling relieved and gave up Sanó’s homer on his fourth pitch. The homer was Sanó’s 29th.
Yankees 8, Indians 0 — At New York: Corey Kluber won for the first time in nearly four months, pitching six shutout innings in his first outing against the team that helped him blossom into a star, and New York routed Cleveland. Joey Gallo homered twice, and Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and Giancarlo Stanton hit one each for the Yankees, who tied their season high with five home runs.
Red Sox 7, Orioles 1 — At Boston: Chris Sale returned from COVID-19 to pitch five innings of two-hit ball, and Bobby Dalbec homered to help Boston beat and send the Orioles to their 100th loss of the season. One night after beating the New York Yankees in a walk-off win, Baltimore again helped the Red Sox close in on a playoff berth.
Rays 7, Tigers 4 (10 innings)— At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the AL East-leading Rays came back from a three-run deficit in the ninth. The Rays maintained their 8 1/2-game lead in the AL East over Boston. The New York Yankees are nine back.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 3, Dodgers 1 — At Cincinnati: Luis Castillo struck out 10 while outpitching Walker Buehler, Kyle Farmer doubled twice against his former team and Cincinnati snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak. The Reds have dropped their last seven series.
Pirates 2, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Wil Crowe won for the first time since July 30 as Pittsburgh beat Miami. He allowed one run in five innings, giving up three hits. Crowe (4-7) struck out five and walked one. The right-hander’s outing also ended a string of five consecutive no decisions. Cole Tucker hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the sixth.