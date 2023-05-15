CLIFTON, N.J. — Jin Young Ko regained the No. 1 ranking in women’s golf by overcoming a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup on the first playoff hole Sunday when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey.

In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko closed with a 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.