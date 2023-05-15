CLIFTON, N.J. — Jin Young Ko regained the No. 1 ranking in women’s golf by overcoming a four-shot deficit to win the Founders Cup on the first playoff hole Sunday when defending champion Minjee Lee three-putted for bogey.
In winning for the 15th time on the LPGA Tour and the second time this year, Ko closed with a 5-under 67 in tough, windy conditions. The 27-year-old South Korean forced the playoff making a clutch downhill birdie from roughly 15 feet on No. 18 to tie for the lead.
Ko joins Lilia Vu as the only players with multiple wins on tour this year, earning $450,000 from the $3 million purse.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Dustin Johnson overcame a triple bogey on the 10th hole Sunday by making birdie on the 18th hole to join a playoff and another birdie on the 18th to win LIV Golf Tulsa for his first win this year.
The victory was Johnson’s second since he joined LIV Golf a year ago. He also won outside Boston in a three-man playoff.
This one required some clutch shots on the closing hole at rain-soaked Cedar Ridge for Johnson to take down British Open champion Cameron Smith and Branden Grace.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker closed with a 7-under 65 and tied the Regions Tradition record at 265 as he ran away with his second straight championship at the PGA Tour Champions major by six strokes over Ernie Els and Robert Karlsson.
Stricker, whose late surge had pulled him into a tie with Karlsson entering the final round, continued his domination on the par-72 Founders Course at Greystone. It’s his third win at the Tradition in the last five attempts .
ANTWERP, Belgium — Simon Forsström of Sweden held off countryman Jens Dantorp with a 2-under 69 for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on Sunday. The 34-year-old Forsström was one stroke ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Detry going into the final round. Dantorp’s late charge proved the main threat. Forsström did just enough with some late birdies to finish at 17-under 267, one shot ahead of Dantorp (67).
