LOS ANGELES — A witness to the deadly crash of a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others said it sounded normal just before slamming into a hillside and wreckage examined by experts at the scene showed no sign of engine failure, federal investigators said in a report released Friday.
The Jan. 26 crash occurred in cloudy conditions and aviation experts said the “investigative update” from the National Transportation Safety Board reinforces the notion the pilot became disoriented and crashed while trying to get to clear skies around Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.
The veteran pilot, Ara Zobayan, came agonizingly close to finding his way out of the clouds.
He told air traffic control he was climbing to 4,000 feet. He ascended to 2,300 feet, just 100 feet from what camera footage later reviewed by the NTSB showed was the top of the clouds. But rather than continuing higher Zobayan began a high-speed descent and left turn in rapidly rising terrain. He slammed into the hillside at more than 180 mph and was descending at 4,000 feet per minute.
“If you exit the bottom of the clouds at 4000 feet per minute at that high speed, you’ve certainly lost control of the aircraft,” air safety consultant Kipp Lau said. He said Bryant’s chopper could have emerged from the clouds in just 12 more seconds, assuming it was ascending at 500 feet per minute.
Kobe’s widow announces memorial
Kobe Bryant ‘s widow announced Friday that a “celebration of life” memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center to honor her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. They and seven others died in a helicopter crash last month.
Vanessa Bryant posted a graphic on Instagram to announce the service, a day after reports surfaced about the memorial. Her post only said the event will occur at 10 a.m. and there are “details to come.”
BASEBALL
Cubs’ Bryant tunes out trade rumors
CHICAGO — A bout of the flu kept Kris Bryant from talking to reporters at the Cubs Convention three weeks ago.
But Bryant looked after Chicago-area reporters Thursday by declining to talk to Las Vegas media about the service time grievance he lost that will prevent him from becoming a free agent until after the 2021 season.
Bryant, however, was more forthcoming about trade speculation involving him and the Cubs, who might not be able to address several needs unless they move his $18.6 million salary.
“I tune everything out, especially in this world we live in now,” Bryant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a promotional event. “You’ve got to tune out stuff that doesn’t benefit your day-to-day life. I’m just focused on that every day. It sounds miserable.”
Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, likely will be the subject of trade speculation throughout spring training. The Cubs could decide to keep him at least through the middle of the 2020 season if they can’t find trade compensation to their liking.
Union leader criticizes Betts trade
BOSTON — The holdup in the trade that would send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is unfair to the players involved, the head of their union said on Friday.
The Boston Red Sox had a pending trade that would send Betts and lefty David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol. The deal was agreed to on Tuesday night pending the exchange of medical information, two people with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not final.
But Boston is said to have balked when it saw Graterol’s medical records, and the deal still has not been finalized. That is holding up a side deal that would send outfielder Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels.
Mets shift Schneider to MLB staff
NEW YORK — Brian Schneider was shifted to major league quality control coach by the New York Mets, filling the opening created when Luis Rojas replaced Carlos Beltrán as manager.
The 43-year-old was Miami’s catching coach for the past four seasons and had been hired by the Mets as manager of Triple-A Syracuse. He was a catcher in the big leagues for 13 years, including two with the Mets.
Schneider also will oversee catchers instruction, New York said Friday. Mets first base coach Tony DeFrancesco also will be responsible for outfield coaching, a role that had been under the Rojas’ domain as quality control coach last season. DeFrancesco also is in charge of baserunning instruction.
Taylor, Dodgers avoid arbitration
LOS ANGELES — For Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers, reaching a multiyear contract was like a dance routine: a five, six, seven, eight. Los Angeles and the utilityman avoided arbitration when they agreed to an $13.4 million, two-year contract that included salaries of $5.6 million this year, then $7.8 million in 2021.
Dodgers beat Pederson arbitration case
PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Dodgers beat outfielder Joc Pederson in salary arbitration, giving teams a 3-0 record in hearings this year. Pederson will be paid $7.75 million, while he had sought a raise from $5 million to $9.5 million. The decision Friday came while the Dodgers have been trying to work out a trade to send Pederson to the Angels.
BASKETBALL
GOLF
Day 2 shots back at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jason Day received a warm reminder Friday at Pebble Beach how good it feels to hit shots the way he wants, make a bunch of putts and see his name high on the leaderboard.
Day made two long birdie putts across the green, holed a 40-yard wedge for eagle on the dangerous par-5 14th, made a couple of big par saves and moved into contention with an 8-under 64 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He was two shots behind Nick Taylor of Canada, who birdied four of his last five holes at Pebble Beach for a 66 to take his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour. Taylor was at 14-under 129.