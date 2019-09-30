New England linebacker Jamie Collins forced Buffalo’s fourth turnover by intercepting backup Matt Barkley’s pass with 1:27 remaining to seal a 16-10 win at Buffalo on Sunday.
J.C. Jackson had two interceptions and blocked a punt, which was returned 11 yards by Matthew Slater for a touchdown. Brandon Bolden scored on a 4-yard run in a defensive slugfest between previously unbeaten AFC East rivals.
New England is off to its first 4-0 start since 2015, and fifth time during Bill Belichick’s 20 seasons as coach.
The Bills (3-1) not only blew an opportunity to open a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2008, but now face questions at quarterback. Barkley took over after starter Josh Allen sustained a head injury when he was brought down by a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jonathan Jones in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Allen was briefly evaluated under a tent on the sideline before being escorted up the tunnel.
Giants 24, Redskins 3 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Daniel Jones worked his magic again, Saquon Barkley’s replacement, Wayne Gallman, scored two touchdowns, and Jabrill Peppers scored on a 32-yard interception return. The Redskins’ 0-4 start is their worst since losing their first five in 2001.
Raiders 31, Colts 24 — At Indianapolis: Derek Carr led Oakland to touchdowns on three of its first four possessions, and Erik Harris returned a late interception 30 yards for a score to seal the victory. Oakland (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and won in Indy for the first time since 2001.
Panthers 16, Texans 10 — At Houston: Kyle Allen threw for 232 yards and the Panthers overcame his three fumbles with help from a big defensive play. The Panthers (2-2) took a 13-10 lead with a 55-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.
Browns 40, Ravens 25 — At Baltimore: Baker Mayfield threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Nick Chubb ran for a pivotal 88-yard score and the Browns earned a share of first place in the AFC North. Chubb finished with 165 yards and three scores against the league’s third-ranked rushing defense. Jarvis Landry had eight catches for 167 yards before leaving with a suspected concussion.
Titans 24, Falcons 10 — At Atlanta: Marcus Mariota threw three first-half touchdown passes, two to A.J. Brown, and the Tennessee defense had three fourth-down stops. Tennessee (2-2) used Mariota’s big first half and the strong defense to snap a two-game losing streak.
Chargers 30, Dolphins 10 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Philip Rivers threw for 310 yards and two scores to help the Chargers win in Miami for the first time in 38 years. Rivers completed 24 of 30 attempts with no interceptions and directed a 10½-minute drive in the third quarter that helped Los Angeles take control.
Jaguars 26, Broncos 24 — At Denver: Leonard Fournette ran for a career-high 225 yards and Josh Lambo kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, sending Jacksonville past winless Denver. The Broncos (0-4) blew a 14-point lead at home in a loss for the first time since 2006.
Buccaneers 55, Rams 40 — At Los Angeles: Jameis Winston passed for 385 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin, and Ndamukong Suh returned Jared Goff’s fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 1:06 to play in Tampa Bay’s victory over previously unbeaten Los Angeles.
Seahawks 27, Cardinals 10 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Russell Wilson threw for 240 yards a touchdown, Jadeveon Clowney returned an interception for a touchdown for Seattle. The Seahawks (3-1) scored two touchdowns by early in the second quarter, one on Clowney’s spectacular 27-yard interception return and another on a 9-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Will Dissly.