Javier Báez and Patrick Wisdom each homered twice, helping Kohl Stewart and the Chicago Cubs beat San Diego, 7-2, on Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
Stewart pitched five innings of one-run ball in his first major league win since July 21, 2019, for Minnesota against Oakland. Stewart (1-0) opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kris Bryant also went deep as Chicago won for the seventh time in eight games.
San Diego dropped to 4-4 on its 10-game road trip. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 16th homer and Wil Myers drove in a run, but that was it for the Padres.
Chris Paddack (2-4) allowed five runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his first loss since April 27. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.
Reds 11, Phillies 1 — At Cincinnati: Max Schrock homered, tripled and doubled before leaving with an apparent leg injury, Wade Miley pitched six solid innings and Cincinnati cruised past Philadelphia Phillies.
Braves 5, Nationals 5 — At Atlanta: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 16th home run to tie for the big league homer lead and lead Atlanta. Acuña went deep to match Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Texas’ Adolis Garcia for most in the majors.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 8-1, Indians 6-3 — At Cleveland: Adam Eaton hit a two-run homer and José Abreu had a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Chicago a win over Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader. José Ramírez’s two-run homer and a solid start by reliever Cal Quantrill gave the Indians their second straight split of seven-inning doubleheaders in two days.
Rays 3, Yankees 1 — At New York: Tampa Bay won for the 16th time in 17 games by keeping up its domination of the reeling Yankees. Rich Hill (4-2), a 41-year-old left-hander who is the oldest player in Rays’ history, improved to 3-0 against the Yankees this season. Hill was 3-1 with a 0.78 ERA in six May starts.
Twins 3, Orioles 2 (10 innings) — At Baltimore: Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and Minnesota handed Baltimore its 14th consecutive loss.
Astros 11, Red Sox 2 — At Houston: Kyle Tucker had a season-best three hits and tied a career high with four RBIs as Houston beat former bench coach Alex Cora and the Red Sox. This was the first time Cora, now managing the Red Sox, had faced the Astros since being suspended in 2020 for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scheme while with the team in 2017.
Mariners 6, Athletics 5 (10 innings) — At Seattle: Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as Seattle earned its fifth straight win.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings) — At Milwaukee: Luis Urías hit a drive that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning. The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.
Giants 6, Angels 1 — At San Francisco: Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer in the fourth before later leaving with a sore right side muscle, and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected the next inning to back winning pitcher Johnny Cueto.