Josh Myers plays the same position and went to the same college as All-Pro center Corey Linsley.
The Green Bay Packers hope the similarities don’t end there.
Green Bay continued filling positions of need taking Myers in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night with the 62nd overall pick. The former Ohio State center is a potential long-term replacement for Linsley, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency.
The selection of Myers followed the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick.
Depth at cornerback and the offensive line were considered two of the Packers’ biggest needs heading into the draft. The offensive line suffered a major hit when they lost Linsley, a 2014 fifth-round pick from Ohio State.
The Packers selected Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers at No. 85 overall later Friday.
Bears move up, take tackle — The Chicago Bears moved up in the second round to take Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins with the 39th overall pick.
The Bears had traded up to select quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and this time traded up with Carolina to pick one of the nation’s higher-rated run blockers. The Bears traded away their pick at No. 52, a third-round pick and their first pick in the fifth round while obtaining Carolina’s second-round pick and the No. 151 selection.
Vikings take Texas A&M QB — The Minnesota Vikings drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, finding a potential successor to Kirk Cousins with their first of four third-round picks.
Minnesota selected North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt with the 78th overall pick, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis at No. 86 and Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II at No. 90.
The Vikings filled one of their most pressing needs in the first round after a trade with the New York Jets by picking Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw, who will slide in at left tackle.
Chiefs take Bolton, Humphrey in 2nd round — The Kansas City Chiefs selected Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton with the No. 58 overall pick, then added Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey five selections later after waiting until Day 2 to add to their roster.
Cowboys take Golston — University of Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston went to the Dallas Cowboys with the 84th overall pick.