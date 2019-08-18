BASEBALL
Fall Bash — Dusty Rogers Baseball Academy will host the 2019 DRBA Fall Ball Bash baseball tourney on Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9. at the Dubuque Sports Complex. There will be divisions for 10u, 11u, 12u, 13u and 14u. Registration fee is $225 if signed up by Aug. 23, and the cost will be $275 afterward.
For more information, or to register, visit DustyRogersBaseball.com
BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 17th Annual Tri-State 3-on-3 Hoopfest — Dubuque Senior’s 17th Annual Boys Basketball 3-on-3 Hoopfest will be Friday, November 8th at Dubuque Senior High School. Separate divisions for grades 3-10 will begin with a rules meeting at 5:45 p.m. We will have games from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on 8 courts for all divisions. The cost is $55 per team and every team will play four-five games. Last year the Hoopfest saw a record number of teams with over 50 teams competing for individual Hoopfest T-shirts to the winning teams. The tournament will have the same rules as the 6th Annual Dubuque Senior 3-on-3 Summer League. You can register your team at the following website: http://senior.dbqschoolscamps.com/
For more information, contact Rams coach Wendell Eimers at (563) 690-0329 or via email at weimers@dbqschools.org.
Eagles Fall Shootout — The Wahlert girls basketball team will host the Eagles Fall Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 2. The tournament includes school teams in grades 3-8. There will be certified officials and a three-game guarantee. Cost is $175. For more information, contact Dave Samson at drbadsamson@gmail.com or 563-581-0854.
UD Team Camp —The University Of Dubuque Men’s Basketball team will host a Varsity and Junior Varsity high school boys basketball shootout on Sunday- November 3rd. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of three games with certified officials. Cost for the shootout is $175 per team. For more information contact Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
UD Youth Tournament — The University of Dubuque Men’s Basketball team will host a youth boys basketball tournament on Sunday November 3rd. In an effort to give back to the community this year the tournament is FREE for all those entered by October 23rd. Each team is guaranteed three games. For more information contact Head Men’s Basketball Coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
Bellevue Comet Youth Tournament — The Bellevue Comets Youth Basketball Tournament, with divisions for boys and girls ranging in grades 3-8, will take place Oct. 26-27 at Bellevue Community Schools. Teams will be guaranteed three games, and entry fee is $135.
It is limited to the first six teams in each division. Additional info can be found at http://www.bellevue.k12.ia.us/ Please contact Dennis “Bud” Schroeder at 563-542-0454 or budschroeder@yahoo.com for more information.
Boys Club leagues — The Dubuque Boys & Girls Club 3rd/4th-grade league will run Sept. 9 through Oct. 11. Games are played Monday-Friday at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per player. For more information, email Jimmy Collins at jimmycollins333@gmail.com.
OUTDOORS
Heritage Classic Youth Day — The Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever will hold its annual Heritage Classic Youth Day on Sept. 7, rain or shine. The event is open to boys and girls ages 10-16 and will be held at the Izaak Walton Club, 11001 Thunder Hills Rd., in Peosta, Iowa. Participants will have an opportunity to try trapshooting, rifle shooting, archery, fly fishing, dog training, fur trapping, taxidermy and many other outdoors activities. Sign-in will take place at 8 a.m., and the programs will run from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. All participants must pre-register, and it is limited to the first 130 children to sign up. For more information, contact Bob Moldenhauer at prepbymoldy@yahoo.com.
Delta Waterfowl banquet — The Tri-State Chapter of Delta Waterfowl will be holding its inaugural banquet on Friday, Aug. 23. The banquet will at the Dubuque Shooting Society. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Raffles, games, a silent auction and live auctions will take place all evening. Cost is $15 for youth, $50 for single adults and $75 for couples.
For more information, contact: Jim Welter at (563) 599-6721or jwelter101@gmail.com; Curt Palmer at (563) 590-8531 or cdplvp@mchsi.com; or reserve online at deltawaterfowl.org/events
Hunter Education class — Northeast Iowa Community College will host a hands-on class teaching safe gun handling, marksmanship, bow hunting and hunter ethics. There is no charge. The class meets at NICC in Peosta on Aug. 12. Register at IowaDNR.gov. Participants must be 11 years of age or attend with parent. For more information go to IowaDNR.gov and its Hunter Education page.
RUNNING
MVRA Benefit Classic — The 42nd annual Dubuque Benefit Classic half-marathon and 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14. The race will start and end again at the Mystique Community Ice Center with a few minor changes to the course. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $60 for the half-marathon.
The race will run into Eagle Point Park from the front entrance at mile 3, then it’s all downhill or flat from there. The route will still highlight some of Dubuque prettiest areas such as the river walk, Eagle Point Park and the Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
For more information, visit www.mvradubuque.com
SOFTBALL
DRBA showcase — The Dusty Rogers Baseball Academy’s third annual softball showcase will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12-2 p.m. at the Dubuque Sports Complex. This free event will give area players to meet with, and demonstrate their skills, for collegiate coaches. This is an invite-only event for high school juniors and seniors. Please express your interest in attending by emailing DRBA@dustyrogersbaseball.com.
Please include your name, high school name, Graduation year, GPA, SAT/ACT (if taken), as well as primary and secondary positions. This will information will be shared with attending coaches.
Zwingle tournament — The Zwingle Labor Day Softball Tournament has openings for men’s and co-ed teams. The double-elimination tournament is Aug. 31-Sept 1 and takes place at the Zwingle softball field. Contact Mike Clewell at 563-582-6620 or Mandy Reisner at 563-590-1579 for more information.
SWIMMING
DASH winter registration — TeamDASH will open its winter season on Monday, Sept. 9 with practices at Divine Word College and Loras College. A free trial is available to new team members from Sept. 9-22. More information, registration (opens Sept. 1, space is limited), fee schedule and practice schedule are available on the TeamDASH website — www.teamdash.org.
Also, for more information, contact DASH Head Coach Doug Colin at coachdoug@teamdash.org.
SPORTS PHYSICALS
UnityPoint physicals — Several UnityPoint Clinic locations throughout the Tri-States have set dedicated times for back-to-school and sports physicals to help busy families take it off their summer to-do list. See below for times and locations:
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m., 610 2nd Ave NE, Cascade.
School and sport physicals are opportunities for care providers to monitor the growth and development of children. Additionally, the appointments serve to provide a comprehensive health assessment including: height and weight, blood pressure and pulse, mental health and depression screenings, vision, ears, nose and throat, posture, strength, flexibility, as well as heart and lungs.
Your child’s primary care provider will ensure your child has all the necessary vaccinations to start school and meet any physical requirements for sporting activities. This is a great time to ask medical questions, as well as lifestyle questions such as nutrition, sleep and media time.