MINNEAPOLIS — The family of George Floyd will attend the Minnesota Vikings’ season opener against Green Bay.
The stadium is about 3 miles from where the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man died in police custody as a white officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes.
The Vikings announced Friday their plans to raise awareness of issues of racism and injustice at U.S. Bank Stadium before Sunday’s game, which will be played without fans because of the pandemic.
Floyd’s family members will be inside the building and recognized after the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem that the NFL decided to play along with the traditional “The Star-Spangled Banner” before every game this season.
The Vikings will also honor Minneapolis therapists Sara and Jamil Stamschror-Lott, a couple that founded an organization focused on community healing. They’re also leaders at All Square, a local nonprofit social enterprise that seeks to empower formerly incarcerated individuals.
The Vikings and their social justice committee have worked closely with All Square and recently awarded a $35,000 grant to the organization.
Players will wear T-shirts during warmups with the words “Be the Change” on the front and the names of 200 people killed by acts of racism or police brutality on the back. They also have the option of affixing decals to their helmets bearing a brief social justice message or the name of a victim of systemic racism.
Packers’ Turner doubtful for Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner didn’t practice Friday due to a knee injury and is considered doubtful for the season opener at Minnesota.
Turner, who started all 16 games for Green Bay at right guard last season, had been listed as the first-team right tackle on the depth chart for Sunday’s game as the Packers seek a replacement for Bryan Bulaga. After spending most of the last decade as Green Bay’s main right tackle, Bulaga signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in March.
Turner had practiced on a limited basis Thursday. He didn’t practice Wednesday.
Ratings down in NFL opener
NEW YORK — An estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019’s opening game.
The Nielsen company said last year’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears was seen by 22.2 million people.
NBC touted it as the “most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl.” That’s true, although because of COVID-19, there were several months without any live sports on TV. Thursday represented the first day that every major professional sport had games on the same day.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Big 12 announces rapid testing plan
The Big 12 announced Friday it has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before competition on players, coaches and staff.
The partnership with Virtual Care for Families calls for a testing program that will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests. The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes.
BASEBALL
MLB: 12 straight days without positive test
Major League Baseball says no players have tested positive for COVID-19 for 12 straight days and 20 of the last 21.
One sample among 11,669 was positive in the week ending Thursday, and that positive test involved a staff member, the commissioner’s office said Friday.
HOCKEY
Islanders get on the board in series
TORONTO — After Tampa Bay rallied to tie the game, Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each found net for New York in the third period to help the Islanders to a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Friday. The win cuts New York’s Eastern Conference Finals series deficit to 2-1.
CYCLING
Roglic builds lead in Stage 13
PUY MARY, France — The slow-burning fight for the Tour de France’s yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead.
Glancing up the final climb that reared skyward ahead, Roglic told himself: “Whoa, this will hurt.”
One of Stage 13’s big losers was Egan Bernal, last year’s champion from Colombia who was unable to match Roglic’s pace on the arduous final ascent of the Puy Mary.
BASKETBALL
Buffalo player charged in stabbing
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A University at Buffalo basketball player was charged Friday with assault and weapons possession after stabbing a rival player during an off-campus pickup scrimmage, officials said.
Malik Zachery, a junior, is accused of stabbing a Canisius College player in the leg in a church gym in the Buffalo suburb of North Tonawanda on Wednesday.
The first patrol officers to respond put a tourniquet on the wounded player’s leg to control the bleeding before he was treated at a hospital, North Tonawanda Police said in a news release. The suspect had fled.
Police said players from the two Buffalo colleges were playing a pickup game when a fight broke out and the unidentified player was stabbed.
GOLF
Korda rides hot putter for LPGA lead
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — The numbers suggested a stress-free time in the desert for Nelly Korda, who had five birdies and a clean card for a 5-under 67 to build an early two-shot lead Friday in the ANA Inspiration.