RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A high school basketball referee in Wisconsin has died after collapsing on the court during a game. Tracy Krueger was 69.
His death was confirmed in an email by son Brendan Krueger. No cause was given. His father was stricken while officiating a game between Richland Center and Mount Horeb on Monday night.
Richland Center High School principal Jon Bosworth said Krueger blew his whistle during the second half to indicate he needed a break. Bosworth said Krueger collapsed as people gathered to help him. Bosworth said it was “a matter of seconds” before Krueger was tended to by medical professionals at the game. He was taken to a hospital and died that night.
The game did not resume after Krueger collapsed.
Brendan Krueger sent an email Tuesday to his father’s friends.
“As he did as a colleague, competitor, teacher, and coach, he was once again sharing his love of athletics, competitive spirit, teamwork and fair play, while refereeing a basketball game when he collapsed on the court,” he wrote.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said Krueger was from Muscoda, Wis., about 60 miles west of Madison.
BASEBALL
Padres promote, extend Preller, Greupner
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have promoted general manager A.J. Preller to president of baseball operations and extended his contract through the 2026 season.
The Padres also promoted Erik Greupner from president of business operations to CEO and extended his contract through 2026. The promotions were announced Tuesday.
Preller was hired as GM in August 2014 and he has rebuilt the Padres into a playoff team. They ended a 13-year postseason drought in 2020, beating the St. Louis Cardinals in a wild card series before losing to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Angels suspend pitching coach Callaway
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media. The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic. The team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said.
BASKETBALL
Thunder guard Hill to miss 4 weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder point guard George Hill had a procedure on his right thumb Tuesday and will be out of action for at least four weeks.
Hill joined the Thunder in the four-team deal that sent Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams to New Orleans. He is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists per game in 14 games. He is shooting 50.8% from the field and 38.6% percent on 3-pointers.
MVC postpones 2 UNI women’s games
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed the Evansville-Northern Iowa women’s basketball series scheduled for Feb. 4-5 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, due to positive COVID-19 test results among Evansville’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The conference will announce makeup dates for the series at a later date.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO – Andrei Svechnikov scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at the United Center.
Phillipp Kurashev, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for Chicago.
MEDIA
EA Sports announces video game’s return
Video game maker EA Sports announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its college football series, which was shelved eight years ago after the NCAA was sued for not sharing revenue from the game with college athletes.
Though there is still much to be sorted out when it comes to whether and how college players will be permitted to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses in the game, Electronic Arts has already taken steps to relaunch the popular franchise.
BOXING
Hall of Fame delays inductions again
The International Boxing Hall of Fame is postponing its induction weekend for the second straight year due to the “many unknowns” of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hall of Fame executive director Ed Brophy said next year’s ceremony is scheduled for June 12 and will be themed a Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy. The event will honor the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Brophy says it’s important to honor inductees in an environment where they can intermingle with one another and fans.