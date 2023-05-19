PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have spent the spring separating themselves from everyone else in golf. During the opening round of the PGA Championship at brawny and breezy Oak Hill on Thursday, Scheffler created a little cushion of his own. The world’s second-ranked player put together a largely stress-free 3-under 67, one off the early pace set by Bryson DeChambeau in a performance that offered proof the run Scheffler’s been on for the last 16 months shows no signs of subsiding. Rahm, who ascended to No. 1 in the world in January, fought his swing and the East Course’s tricky layout with a 6-over 76 that put him in the rare position of staring up — way up — the leaderboard at the frontrunners, a group that always seems to include Scheffler. “I feel like I did a lot of things really well,” Scheffler said. “I think there was a few putts that could have gone in, and my score could have been even lower. I’m just happy to get through it no bogeys and good momentum going into tomorrow.” FOOTBALL
NFL: No Commanders vote at meeting
NEW YORK — The pending $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family to a group led by investor Josh Harris remains under standard review and will not be voted on next week by NFL owners at their spring meeting, the league said Thursday. Jeff Miller, the NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, confirmed on a conference call with reporters that the approval vote will come later. Team owners will receive an update on the process at their previously scheduled meetings in Minnesota, but no action will be taken. The sale agreement was finalized last Friday. NFL staff and finance committee members will continue to review the details in the meantime. The deal must be approved by three-quarters of the league (at least 24 of 32 owners) and satisfy other customary closing conditions. COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NLRB files complaint against USC
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against Southern California, the Pac-12 and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college athletes as “student-athletes” instead of employees. The complaint Thursday by the NLRB’s Los Angeles office seeks an order requiring USC, the Pac-12 and NCAA to reclassify football and basketball players as employees instead of student-athletes in their handbooks and rules. It was based on a complaint by the National College Players Association to the Department of Justice filed in December that accused the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes. TENNIS
Nadal to miss French Open with injury, expects 2024 to be final season
For months, Rafael Nadal waited for his body to heal. Waited to be able to push himself around a court at full speed, with full energy, of the sort that has carried him to a record 14 titles at the French Open and a total of 22 at all Grand Slam tournaments. He finally acknowledged Thursday it wasn’t going to happen in time for Roland Garros, where play begins in 10 days — and, while he’s not exactly sure when he will be fully recovered from a lingering hip injury, Nadal said he expects to return to action at some point and probably wrap up his career in 2024. Speaking at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain, the 36-year-old Nadal announced he will miss the clay-court French Open for the first time since making his debut — and, naturally, claiming the trophy — there in 2005. He also spoke about his future in a sport that he and Big Three rivals Roger Federer, who retired last year, and Novak Djokovic have ruled for decades.
Foot injury to sideline Kyrgios
CANBERRA, Australia — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the French Open due to a foot he injured at his Canberra home after a man allegedly threatened his mother with a gun and stole his car, according to Australian media. The Canberra Times said on Thursday that in the aftermath Kyrgios realized he cut his foot in the scramble to help his family and track down the thief. A man was arrested in Canberra soon after the robbery this month, with Kyrgios assisting police by using an app on his phone to locate the car. SOCCER
San Diego to receive 30th MLS franchise
Major League Soccer has awarded San Diego its 30th franchise, which is set to join the league in 2025. The expansion team announced Thursday is owned by billionaire Mohamed Mansour and the Sycuan Tribe, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in a professional soccer team. The ownership group also includes San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado. The addition of the San Diego franchise balances MLS at 15 teams per conference.
