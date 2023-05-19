PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have spent the spring separating themselves from everyone else in golf. During the opening round of the PGA Championship at brawny and breezy Oak Hill on Thursday, Scheffler created a little cushion of his own. The world’s second-ranked player put together a largely stress-free 3-under 67, one off the early pace set by Bryson DeChambeau in a performance that offered proof the run Scheffler’s been on for the last 16 months shows no signs of subsiding. Rahm, who ascended to No. 1 in the world in January, fought his swing and the East Course’s tricky layout with a 6-over 76 that put him in the rare position of staring up — way up — the leaderboard at the frontrunners, a group that always seems to include Scheffler. “I feel like I did a lot of things really well,” Scheffler said. “I think there was a few putts that could have gone in, and my score could have been even lower. I’m just happy to get through it no bogeys and good momentum going into tomorrow.” FOOTBALL

