LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has fired football coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before Frost’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.
The Cornhuskers lost, 45-42, to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season.
“You run a professional organization that has high standards, (and) accountability has to matter,” Alberts said at a news conference. “Scott and I talked about this: 16-31 was not at a level that was acceptable to us.”
Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. Alberts said there was no attempt to negotiate a lower buyout and that Frost would receive the $15 million owed to him.
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend.
The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.
BASEBALL
OAKLAND, Calif. — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he’s on the mend after having a pacemaker inserted for his heart and is uncertain when he’ll return to manage.
La Russa has been away from the White Sox since Aug. 30. He rejoined the club on Sunday in Oakland to celebrate the A’s retiring Dave Stewart’s No. 34 jersey. La Russa managed Stewart and was part of the tribute, but was not managing the White Sox in their game against the Athletics.
Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan.
Police officials and his former teams said in statements that the 37-year-old Varvaro died Sunday morning. He was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University before a six-year career in the majors as a relief pitcher with Seattle, Atlanta and Boston.
GOLF
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole to win the BMW PGA Championship by one shot. Rory McIlroy had an eagle putt to force a playoff but it came up an inch short. McIlroy and Jon Rahm finished in a tie for second. It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days at Wentworth.
ST. LOUIS — Padraig Harrington built a comfortable lead and even a few mistakes at the end couldn’t keep him from winning the Ascension Charity Classic for his third title this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington had seven birdies in a closing round of 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Y.E. Yang (66) at Norwood Hill Golf Club.
CINCINNATI— Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati.
MOTOR SPORTS
MONTEREY, Calif. — Will Power won his second IndyCar championship on Sunday with a third-place finish at Laguna Seca Raceway. The Australian finished behind race winner Alex Palou and Jose Newgarden, Power’s own teammate at Team Penske. But Power only needed to finish third to win the championship and he claimed the title by 16 points. It is the 17th championship for Team Penske. Palou was the ninth different race winner for IndyCar this season.
MONZA, Italy — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
Verstappen now has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver finished second after another questionable strategy from his team on its home track. Verstappen could mathematically clinch the title in Singapore next month.
BASKETBALL
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun, 67-64, on Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
