LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has fired football coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before Frost’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost, 45-42, to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season.

