MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.
Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts. His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.
Allen has shot 42.3% overall and 38.1% from 3-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.
Merrill, 24, played 30 games and averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 7.8 minutes as a rookie with the Bucks this past season. He shot 44.7% from 3-point range. He played collegiately at Utah State and was the Mountain West player of the year in 2019.
Heat sign Jimmy Butler to 4-year extension
Jimmy Butler didn’t quite say the four-year, $184 million extension was secondary, but after signing off on the agreement Saturday, Butler said the Miami Heat made it easy to sign on the dotted line.
“It was easy,” he said. “They allow me to be me here. They love who I am as a person, as a player. I love the guys that I get an opportunity to play with, and I think we’re going to be a really good team.”
The deal, when factoring in the $36 million due this coming season before the extension kicks in, has Butler under contract for $220 million over the next five years, through age 36.
Kings acquire Thompson in 3-team trade
ATLANTA — The Sacramento Kings acquired 10-year veteran center Tristan Thompson from the Boston Celtics on Saturday as part of a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks.
The Kings traded guard Delon Wright to Atlanta. The Hawks sent guard Kris Dunn, forward-center Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Boston.
Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 81 rebounds with Boston in 54 games, including 43 starts, last season.
AUTO RACING
Gibbs captures Xfinity race at Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Ty Gibbs passed road race ace AJ Allmendinger after a restart with four laps to go and won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday.
It was the third win in 10 Xfinity races this season for the 18-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. Points leader Austin Cindric was third, Pole-sitter Justin Allgaier fourth, and Harrison Burton fifth. Gibbs is a part-time rookie driver in the series this season, concentrating on the ARCA Series. It’s just a matter of time before he makes a big jump.
Allmendinger, ranked second in the series, passed Gibbs going out of the first turn on the final restart, swinging wide left in the runoff area of the hard, 90-degree downhill right-hander and headed up through the esses. Gibbs gradually closed back in and drove his No. 54 Toyota past Allmendinger coming to the front straightaway with two laps to go on the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen layout and pulled away ever-so-slightly to the victory.
Hill wins rain-shortened Trucks race
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Pole-sitter Austin Hill won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, taking the victory when lightning struck nearby and rain halted the race with 11 laps to go.
Hill held off John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 15 laps left as thunderstorms neared, with Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman in close pursuit. The race was red-flagged because of a lightning strike and with an Xfinity Series race on deck.
It was Hill’s second win of the season and eighth of his career. Nemechek was second, followed by Creed, Gilliland and Kligerman.
GOLF
DeChambeau pulls closer to English
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bryson DeChambeau let his clubs do most of the talking Saturday at TPC Southwind.
DeChambeau shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday to pull within two strokes of leader Harris English in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, then declined to comment to most of the media following the round.
English has led after each of the first three rounds in the World Golf Championships event, opening with a 62 and shooting two 65s to get to 18-under 192. He’s in position for the fifth PGA Tour victory and third of the season.
BASEBALL
Yankees closer Chapman on injured list
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of inflammation in his left elbow.
Chapman didn’t get into the game Friday night when the Yankees used nine pitchers in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Mariners. On Thursday, he threw 30 pitches and put two on before retiring Mitch Haniger on a warning track flyball for his 23rd save in 27 chances.