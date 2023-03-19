After Novak Djokovic withdrew from tournaments in Florida and California because he still can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, a U.S. Tennis Association spokesman said Saturday the group is “very hopeful” the top-ranked player will be allowed into the country for the U.S. Open in August.
“Policies concerning access to the United States are determined by the White House. We are very hopeful that the policy preventing Novak Djokovic from entering the United States will be rescinded, or lapse, in the near future,” the USTA’s Chris Widmaier wrote to The Associated Press. “No COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the U.S. Open for any player, fan or other attendee. Novak, one of our sport’s great champions, would be welcome to compete at the 2023 U.S. Open.”
The two-week U.S. Open starts in Flushing Meadows on Aug. 28.
Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, was unable to get to New York for the season’s last Grand Slam tournament in 2022, when he also missed the Miami Open and BNP Paribas Open because he never got the shots for the illness caused by the coronavirus.
A six-time Miami Open champion, Djokovic is out of the field for the event that begins next week, a spokesman for the Miami Open said Saturday.
Djokovic is No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is tied with Rafael Nadal — who is injured and also won’t be in Miami — at 22 Grand Slam titles, the record for most won by a man. In 2023, Djokovic is 15-1 with two titles, including at the Australian Open in January.
BASKETBALL
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky hired Steve Lutz as the Hilltoppers’ coach on Saturday, quickly completing a national search a week after Rick Stansbury stepped down.
Lutz guided Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past Southeast Missouri State, 75-71, on Tuesday for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory — a First Four matchup of No. 16 seeds. The Islanders then fell, 96-75, to overall No. 1 seed Alabama on Thursday.
Lutz is 47-23 lifetime after two seasons at TAMUCC, including going 24-11 this year. His teams saw automatic NCAA Tournament berths after twice winning the Southland Conference Tournament championship.
Minnesota hired West Virginia head coach Dawn Plitzuweit on Saturday to a six-year contract, turning to another leader with strong regional ties to try to lift up the lagging program.
Plitzuweit, who replaces Lindsay Whalen, has 16 years of experience as a head coach with a career record of 356-141 at four schools. She spent just one season with the Mountaineers, who as a 10th seed lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 7 seed Arizona on Friday.
FOOTBALL
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with cornerback Tre Herndon and defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. They are the latest moves to keep the bulk of last year’s AFC South champions intact. Herndon is expected to sign a one-year deal next week. A person familiar with negotiations says Herndon will get a fully guaranteed $2.6 million in 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because financial details were not disclosed. Gotsis is getting a two-year deal.
AUTO RACING
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Sergio Perez stepped up for Red Bull to ensure the team started from the pole at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a mechanical issue sidelined two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen.
Verstappen was fastest in all three practice sessions but his qualifying effort was cut short with a driveshaft issue. Perez went on to win pole for the second consecutive year — the only two poles of his career. Verstappen will start 15th.
Charles Leclerc qualified second for Ferrari but will drop 10 positions at the start of Sunday’s race because of a grid penalty. Fernando Alonso was third but will move to the front row Sunday when Leclerc serves his penalty.
HOCKEY
DULUTH, Minnesota — Ohio State defender Sophie Jaques won the Patty Kazmaier Award on Saturday, given to the top player in women’s NCAA Division I hockey.
Jaques, who is from Toronto, is the first Buckeye to win the award and the second-ever defender. She helped Ohio State to a 33-5-2 record and a berth in Sunday’s NCAA national title game against Wisconsin.
Jaques led all NCAA defenders in points (48), goals (24), power-play goals (9) and points per game (1.23) through 40 games. On the Buckeyes’ top defensive pairing, Jaques helped Ohio State hold opponents to 1.75 goals per game and blocked 55 shots this season.
