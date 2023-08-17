Notre Dame Preview Football
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the field after the Fighting Irish defeated South Carolina in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., last season. Notre Dame opens their season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 26.

 Gary McCullough The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Freeman believes there is no substitute for experience.

In his second season as Notre Dame’s coach, the 37-year-old Freeman intends to prove it by avoiding the early-season miscues that proved so costly last year.

