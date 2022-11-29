Here is a capsule look at today’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge games of interest:
GEORGIA TECH (4-2) at IOWA (5-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: Iowa hosts Georgia Tech trying to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Hawkeyes have gone 3-0 at home. Iowa is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Kris Murray paces the Hawkeyes with 9.0 boards. The Yellow Jackets have gone 1-0 away from home. Georgia Tech averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.
Top performers: Murray is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 13.5 points for Iowa. Dabbo Coleman is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Kelly is averaging 11.2 points for Georgia Tech.
SYRACUSE (3-3) at ILLINOIS (5-1)
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: Syracuse takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini after Justin Taylor scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 at home. Illinois averages 84.7 points while outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game. The Orange have gone 0-0 away from home. Syracuse ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Jayden Epps is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Illinois. Judah Mintz is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.7 points for Syracuse.
WAKE FOREST (6-1) at WISCONSIN (5-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Wake Forest faces the Wisconsin Badgers after Damari Monsanto scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 97-70 victory against the Hampton Pirates. The Badgers are 2-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Demon Deacons are 0-0 on the road. Wake Forest is third in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Tyree Appleby averaging 5.6.
Top performers: Tyler Wahl is shooting 37.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Wisconsin. Monsanto averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Appleby is averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 assists and two steals for Wake Forest.
