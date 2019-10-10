NASCAR CUP SERIES
1000BULBS.COM 500
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 12:35 & 3:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 3:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (oval, 2.66 miles).
Race distance: 500.08 miles, 188 laps.
Fast facts: Kyle Larson snapped a 75-race winless skid last week. ... Martin Truex Jr., the current points leader, has never won in 29 starts at Talladega. Truex also has just two top-five finishes in that stretch. ... Brad Keselowski has a series-high five wins at Talladega. He is sixth in the standings, 43 points behind Truex. ... Could this be the weekend that Clint Bowyer makes a move? He has posted top-10 finishes in 13 of his 27 starts at the longest oval in Cup racing.
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Next race: Kansas Lottery 300, Oct. 19, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
SUGARLANDS SHINE 250
Site: Talladega, Alabama.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:35 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 9:35 a.m. (FS1), race, 12:30 p.m., FS1.
Track: Talladega Superspeedway.
Race distance: 250.04 miles, 94 laps.
FORMULA ONE
JAPANESE GRAND PRIX
Site: Suzuka City, Japan.
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 8 p.m. (ESPNews); Friday, practice, 12 a.m. (ESPN2), practice, 10 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, qualifying, 1 a.m. (ESPN2); Sunday, race, 12:10 a.m., ESPN
Track: Suzuka International Racing Course (circuit, 3.61 miles).
Race distance: 191.1 miles, 53 laps.
DRAG RACING
CAROLINA NATIONALS
Site: Concord, North Carolina.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3;15 & 5:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1 & 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:50 p.m., FS1
Track: zMax Dragway.